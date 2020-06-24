Editorial: Removal of Calhoun statue was divisive, but not how Charleston did it

The bronze statue of John C. Calhoun was taken off its pedestal Wednesday in Marion Square, and while feelings were sharply divided over its removal, everyone should take a measure of satisfaction, if not pride, in how peacefully it ultimately came down.
No one was injured. Nothing was vandalized, at least not significantly and not on Wednesday. Mr. Calhoun’s statue did not end up in either the Ashley or the Cooper River.
That is notable in these volatile times.
So was the transparent and democratic process that Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council members used to reach their decision. They announced their intentions a week ahead of time, not just a few days before, as required when their agenda is set. They gave stakeholders such as the Washington Light Infantry, which owns Marion Square, and others time to contemplate their response.
Their discussion took place in the open, even though council members undoubtedly could have cited legal questions over the applicability of the S.C. Heritage Act if they had wanted an excuse to debate this issue behind closed doors.
About 350 people sent the city messages, with more than 80% supporting the statue’s removal. The civility surrounding City Council’s first step — and the peaceful nature of the crowd in Marion Square to watch it come down — bodes well for the difficult decisions still to come.
After all, the base and column of the monument remain, and many people have floated ideas about whether they should be preserved and used to honor other historical figures. That’s an important discussion because the monument’s presence continues to tell part of the city’s history, even without Mr. Calhoun on top.
As for the bronze statue itself, the city will say only that it’s being moved to a secure, temporary home. A subcommittee of local historians ultimately is expected to advise City Council with a recommendation for its relocation to a more permanent, visible home. Don’t expect a decision anytime soon.
Given the ongoing national upheaval sparked by high-profile police killings of black men and women, many institutions are hesitant to accept something so controversial that cities no longer wanted them on view in a prominent place. So it could take some time to find a permanent home for the Calhoun statue.
Perhaps no political figure in South Carolina history is as weighty or as complicated as Mr. Calhoun. Few reached as great a level of influence, but no national figure did more to provide an intellectual underpinning for the propagation of slavery, which Mr. Calhoun found not a necessary evil but “a positive good.” Council’s own resolution noted that Mr. Calhoun was a vice president and a U.S. senator but that he also defended the institution of slavery and “believed in the inequality of the races.”
Many other cities are grappling with the same tough questions over monuments to Confederate leaders, Founding Fathers who also owned slaves and others whose legacies are being reinterpreted through a modern lens. The New York Times reported that many people want these monuments and statues moved to museums where their full stories can be told. City Council had an opportunity to forge a middle path two years ago, but a divided council doomed an effort to include a new display scheme with wording that would have put Mr. Calhoun in fuller historical context.
Supporters of removing Mr. Calhoun’s statue, including Mr. Tecklenburg, often said their goal was not to erase history but to write a new chapter. This new chapter ultimately should involve more additions than subtractions to our historical landscape — a landscape that not only reflects our values but also tells the full stories of those who came before us.