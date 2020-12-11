Editorial: Reinstate COVID rule that targeted bars without hurting restaurants

From the start, restaurant and bar owners were particularly disdainful of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales.

Their criticism has only increased since the governor lifted all the other restrictions on the hospitality industry in October.

Critics say that at best, telling bars and restaurants they have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. does no good, because people who are determined to spend a certain number of hours consuming alcohol in a public place will simply start sooner. At worse, it can encourage more people to crowd into bars and restaurants over a shorter period of time, increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

And as The Post and Courier’s Hanna Raskin reports, we don’t have any scientific studies that prove bar curfews reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus, and there are a number of researchers who are disdainful of such curfews, which have been tried (and are being re-imposed) to varying degrees across the globe.That means that unlike the restrictions the governor removed in October, this one is based entirely on logic.

To be clear, the logic is pretty sound: The best way to reduce transmission of COVID-19 is by being careful about how close we get to others and how faithfully we wear a mask; people tend to become less careful about all sorts of activities as they become more intoxicated; and people hanging out at bars tend to become more intoxicated with each passing hour.

Still, we agree with restaurant owners who say other restrictions would probably do more good. From the moment Mr. McMaster allowed restaurants to reopen, our favorite alternative restriction was the ban on congregating in bar areas. From July through October, Mr. McMaster’s executive orders stipulated that “Restaurants shall not allow patrons and customers to stand or congregate in any bar area” and that they “shall remove bar stools or arrange them in a manner that will ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of six (6) feet of separation from other parties.”

The beauty of that restriction was that it targeted the businesses that attracted the most irresponsible behavior: bars — specifically, but not exclusively, college bars. And it did so without affecting legitimate restaurants that made their money serving meals, even meals that were consumed along with a significant amount of alcohol.

Yet when Mr. McMaster rescinded his order limiting restaurants to 50% capacity, restricting groups to eight people per table and requiring that tables be placed at least 6 feet apart, he also changed the “shall” in his bar-congregating order to “should.” As in: I’d love for you to do this, but it’s entirely your choice. Sort of like wearing a mask.

So we’re left with the hated alcohol curfew, which tries in a less direct way to accomplish the same goal as the no-congregating requirement but is far less effective — one Columbia college bar closed temporarily specifically because of the congregating restriction, and then reopened as soon as it was lifted — and hurts some restaurants in ways the no-congregating rule never did.

We never thought the governor should have lifted any of his social-distancing requirements — and the recent and ongoing spike in COVID-19 infections underscores our concerns about that. But at the least, he should re-impose the no-congregating-in-bars order, even if the only way he can bring himself to do it is by rescinding the alcohol curfew.

Although local police clearly have the authority under the three-or-more law to arrest people crowded in bars who refuse to spread out, they’re not using that authority. Specifically banning such congregating would result in most restaurant and bar owners changing their own behavior to prevent it, and that becomes more important every day that the prevalence of infection in our communities increases.