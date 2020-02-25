Editorial: Rein in junkets for all SC utility regulators, not just lame ducks

We’re delighted that the Public Service Commission is no longer going to force utility ratepayers (that is, all of us) to help foot the bill for lame-duck commissioners to jet around the country on “educational” junkets.

But there’s no reason to believe this would have happened if The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks hadn’t asked the commission about the fact that its most prolific junketeer — Butch Howard — was scheduled to spend 26 days at five more events before he leaves office at the end of June. And if the Legislature weren’t in the midst of rethinking the rubber-stamp role the PSC has always played with the monopoly utilities it’s supposed to regulate.

And as abusive as Mr. Howard’s plans were — he already attended events in Washington and New York since withdrawing in October from consideration for another term — there’s something even more disturbing about the whole culture of utility conferences. Unlike many junkets, whose only harm is that they squander taxpayer money, the conferences and forums for regulators operate as much as lobbying opportunities for the regulated as real educational opportunities.

To begin with, they’re subsidized by industry groups, which picked up $4,700 of the $12,700 cost of travel and hotel and registration fees for the 13 — yes, 13 — conferences that Mr. Howard attended last year. For the five years ended in 2017, utilities and special-interest groups paid nearly $140,000 in conference expenses, meals and other perks for S.C. commissioners.

And not only do the events give utilities a great forum to spin their perspective in seminars, but their lobbyists and executives get ample time to wine and dine regulators. Which they do, routinely.

Now, it’s not uncommon for government officials to attend state, regional and national conferences where organizations that want to sell their products, services and ideas regularly help cover the cost and then entertain the attendees. We don’t like it, and the events often are of questionable value, but two things make the utility conferences worse.

First, it seems to be a given in South Carolina and elsewhere that it’s good and necessary for regulators to be spoon-fed the perspectives of utility officials. Although Mr. Howard is an outlier, all of the state’s PSC commissioners attend these events.

Second, the regulators are … regulators. Judges, essentially, who are supposed to be impartial. Who shouldn’t even be having casual conversations with the people they regulate.

As a result of Mr. Wilks’ inquires, the PSC not only clipped Mr. Howard’s wings but also plans to bar commissioners from taking ratepayer-funded trips during their last six months in office and to post details of planned trips that outline their educational value.

Those are good changes that might reduce our bills for the travel. But they don’t get to the larger problem, which involves social interaction between regulators and the regulated that is a key component of such gatherings. As former Commissioner Scott Elliott told Mr. Wilks: “When you get to know these representatives (of utilities) on a personal basis — typically, not always — you develop a bond of friendship, and then … you give them the benefit of the doubt when they’re not entitled to any.”

The commission needs to find more neutral ways to help commissioners keep up with industry developments. And if that’s not possible, it should impose some restrictions on commissioners’ socializing during the events. The reason we have utility regulators is to act in place of the free market to protect customers from the monopoly we gave utilities because free-market competition was deemed prohibitively expensive and potentially dangerous in that sector. If our regulators are too close to the utilities to act as real regulators, there’s no way to justify the monopoly system.