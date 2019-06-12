Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.