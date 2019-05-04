As an estimated 10,000 teachers and their supporters rallied outside the Statehouse on Wednesday in an unprecedented demonstration of commitment, House Speaker Jay Lucas worried aloud that the school-day gathering could have the opposite effect intended.
“What I worry about with the rally itself is that support in the House will begin to erode for education reform, something none of us wants to see,” Lucas said.
Other legislators expressed similar concerns.
Although many lawmakers were inspired by the gathering, many were upset about thousands of teachers taking personal leave days all at once — leaving schools scrambling to find substitutes and forcing seven districts to cancel classes for the day. And while many parents supported the protest, many also were upset that they suddenly had to figure out what to do with their kids that day — frustrations they’re sharing with their lawmakers.
The challenge for Mr. Lucas and others who have been working to stem the growing teacher shortage and improve student education will be to ensure that the protest does not hurt those efforts. That is, their challenge is the same that it was before Wednesday: to pass measures that will persuade more teachers to stay in the profession and more young people to join it, and will make sure all of our schools have the resources and leadership they need to provide a decent education to all children in our state.
Better pay is one of the things teachers want, and justifiably so — and in fact increasing salaries is the easiest thing the Legislature could do to help attract and retain the best and brightest teachers. But like other professionals, teachers also want and deserve better working conditions, more opportunities to use the skills we require them to have, fewer duties they didn’t sign up for — from dealing with endless paperwork to handling mental-health and discipline problems — and more respect.
Making the profession more attractive means higher pay. It means lower class sizes. It means more administrative support and the availability of other professionals — particularly mental-health counselors — to help with the problems that students bring to the classroom. It means more time for planning and less time preparing students to take standardized tests.
Improving our schools requires all of that, and also making sure teachers have strong, supportive, capable principals to lead them and strong, supportive, capable superintendents to select and place those principals. And that requires capable school board members who are committed to providing the best education possible to the students in their districts — and not scoring political points or benefiting themselves or their friends and family members.
Next year’s state budget includes the biggest pay raises for teachers in decades, along with money to put more mental-health counselors and police in schools, and temporary relief from some standardized tests. Mr. Lucas has pledged to get salaries above the national average in the next few years. Other leaders have embraced that same goal. It’s one we have to hold them to.
The House passed legislation this year that nudges us in the direction of getting better principals, superintendents and school board members, but Senate leaders dropped those measures from the House bill, in hopes of getting some of the teacher-focused changes passed this year. Now that they’ve punted the whole package to next year, they need to add those reforms back in — and strengthen them. Dramatically.
Most of all, all of our lawmakers — and our teachers, and parents, and everyone else who cares about our state’s future — need to recognize that we won’t “fix” education this year, or next year or the year after that. It’s an ongoing challenge that we all have to commit to over the long haul — but one that requires some decisive action this year and next to catch us up from too many years of neglect.