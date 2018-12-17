Charleston officials made a prudent decision in backing out of a proposed effort to renovate the historic but abandoned Henry P. Archer School on Nassau Street for affordable housing or other uses.
Earlier, the city Board of Architectural Review rightly ruled that the original structure of the school shouldn’t be demolished. But inspections revealed significant upgrades — like making the building more earthquake-resistant — would be needed before it could be occupied.
In other words, any renovation and reuse of the Archer School is going to be complex and probably expensive. It’s all a bit too risky for a city-run project.
Still, any future use for the Archer School ought to include affordable housing.
For decades, the school served the East Side’s predominantly black residents. But that neighborhood has changed dramatically in the past few years, as rising home prices and gentrification have pushed out families who have lived there for generations.
The Archer School property is near other affordable housing projects that are planned or underway, and adding to that mix would help grow the number of options available for people who work on the peninsula but don’t necessarily earn enough money to afford market-rate housing there.
Fixing that disconnect can help resolve a number of other problems that impact the entire region, like traffic congestion.
And with an eye toward affordability, a private developer or a private-nonprofit partnership can take advantage of substantial tax incentives unavailable to the city.
The property is in a newly designated Opportunity Zone, for example, which gives developers tax breaks for investing and reinvesting in projects that help revitalize overlooked areas.
Including portions of downtown Charleston in an Opportunity Zone was a controversial move by Mayor John Tecklenburg and Gov. Henry McMaster, and one Mr. Tecklenburg said he might have reconsidered had he had more time to pick Charleston’s designated zones.
After all, plenty of apartments recently built or under construction just blocks away rent for eye-popping prices, suggesting that the revitalization of the East Side and nearby North Central neighborhoods is already well underway.
But in this case, the Opportunity Zone designation makes sense and could serve a tremendously useful purpose. Along with breaks for historic preservation, there ought to be enough incentives on the table to make a truly affordable development financially feasible.
And that would be the most fitting future for the Archer School. Inside its walls, educators built a stronger Charleston community. Providing housing at a reasonable price would help further that mission.