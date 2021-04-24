Editorial: Recycling boondoggle more of the same for secretive Charleston County Council

It’s easy to understand why Charleston County’s $30 million recycling center opened several months before the public learned that the actual cost was 25% more: County officials were eager to show off their shiny new object, not so much all the bungling that led up to it.
In many cities and counties, such bungling would become common knowledge much earlier, as public debate unfolds over what went wrong. These debates often shine a light into how well elected officials are doing their jobs and give voters an idea of who to re-elect and who to replace.
But Charleston County has a troubling habit of conducting our business in private. This newspaper’s analysis of a recent six-month period found that County Council met 47% of the time in executive session. It’s hard to know whether our county leaders aren’t shooting straight when all the shooting is being done behind closed doors.
State law allows governments to meet in private — or “executive session” — for only a limited variety of reasons, including some particularly sensitive personnel, legal and contractual matters. But the law is too weak to give the public much recourse when elected officials abuse this option by mutual consent. And that happens far too often, particularly in Charleston County.
That’s why it wasn’t until Post and Courier reporter Chloe Johnson obtained the documents involving the recycling center’s construction that we learned how tortuous (and expensive and wasteful and litigious) a process it was. Her April 15 report details what the council had tried so hard to hide from the public: the complex errors that delayed the project and drove up its cost, including a former county employee’s decision during the design to downsize the material recovery facility, or MRF, a decision County Council reversed a year later, rendering $7.7 million worth of work by two initial contractors useless. Council members said the employee acted on his own; he disagrees and says others were in the loop.
Council Chairman Teddie Pryor says council members meet in executive session whenever its attorney advises them to do so, which is a cop-out. And in this case, it would seem that then-County Attorney Joseph Dawson had rather mixed loyalties, since he also ran the county’s solid waste program before Andrew Quigley was hired in 2016 and again after he left two years later.
Former County Councilman Vic Rawl told Ms. Johnson he thought council had to discuss contracts behind closed doors (it doesn’t; it’s merely allowed to), and it was unclear to him whether Mr. Dawson was speaking as the attorney or the recycling manager. “He could not really wear the two hats appropriately,” Mr. Rawl said. The rest of us can’t offer an opinion on what role he was playing since we weren’t allowed in the room.
Mr. Dawson provided no comment to Ms. Johnson for her story, which is not surprising. His $216,000 payout from the county, also negotiated completely behind closed doors, still could land him in hot water because it at least gives the appearance that he is continuing to provide legal advice to the county while he serves on the federal bench.
About the only good news is that the $7.7 million squandered on the recycling center was only a quarter as much as the $30 million Naval Hospital debacle a few years earlier.
In the case of the recycling center, the county’s penchant for secrecy went beyond the lengthy discussions in private. Even after County Council returned to open session, its votes often only vaguely referenced discussions and in some cases didn’t even name the new companies. What a sham.
Mr. Pryor brushed off Ms. Johnson’s inquiries about the recycling center waste by simply saying: “We followed procurement. That’s all I’m going to say.” Was the recycling center debacle also behind former County Administrator Jennifer Miller’s abrupt departure more than a year ago? (She received $221,649 in severance pay to leave quickly; her departure still hasn’t been credibly explained.)
County Council no doubt would like to separate out its penchant for secrecy from its costly errors, but we think they’re all tied up in one noxious knot. When the council hides what it’s up to, it doesn’t get the valuable public feedback that helps it recognize problems when they can still easily be corrected. And when voters can’t see who’s behind the mess the council is making, council members don’t face repercussions at the polls, which encourages them to make even more reckless decisions in the future.
But once we find out about those bad decisions — too often well after the fact — it’s up to voters to hold council members to account. Otherwise, we’ll just keep getting more of the same.