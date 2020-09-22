Editorial: Reconstituted utility-regulating SC PSC still will be too subject to politics

In the three years since the now-defunct SCANA Corp. and Santee Cooper abandoned their over-budget over-deadline nuclear construction project, South Carolina’s Legislature has repealed the law that encouraged SCE&G to throw billions of dollars into the project without providing serious oversight.

It has allowed the consumer advocate to once again advocate for consumers on utility matters and unshackled the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff, which was created to assume the role of the consumer advocate but originally had been required to balance the interests of regulated utilities with the interests of consumers.

It has applied enough pressure to the state-owned Santee Cooper to force consumer- and environmentally friendly reforms.

And on Wednesday, lawmakers could complete a purge of the Public Service Commission, whose members twiddled their thumbs while the project spiraled out of control, dutifully granting rate increase after rate increase. Lawmakers have already replaced three of the V.C. Summer commissioners, two chose not to seek reelection this year, a legislative screening panel decided earlier this year that one commissioner wasn’t qualified to continue serving, and so at most, one of the holdover commissioners, Randy Randall, will remain after lawmakers meet in joint session to elect four commissioners.

The changes to the law have been helpful, and the 2018 and 2019 elections improved the commission, whose members have become more critical of utilities’ requests. And we have reason to hope that after Wednesday's elections, we will have a Public Service Commission that is even more skeptical, that is even more willing to ask questions and demand answers from utilities rather than serving as a rubber stamp. Perhaps even one that understands that the only reason we have utility regulators is to act in place of the free market, to protect customers from the monopoly we gave utilities when free-market competition was deemed prohibitively expensive and potentially dangerous.

But for how long? For all the changes the Legislature has made in the shadow of the V.C. Summer disaster, lawmakers have refused to address two seemingly contradictory problems with the way the PSC is selected and operated.

On the one hand, there’s no way to hold rogue commissioners responsible before their terms end and they march back over to the Legislature to grovel for votes for reelection. On the other hand, they are creatures of the legislative culture: They make sure to not regulate the utilities as long as that’s what our legislators expect and — one presumes; we really don’t have enough evidence yet to say — actually do their jobs as regulators when that’s what our legislators want.

The first problem is the easiest to address. There are not sufficient limits on the relationships that the utilities are able to develop with the commissioners, who are supposed to act as judges, and commissioners can be removed from office mid-term only if they’re convicted of a financial crime or a crime of moral turpitude. Even members of the state Ethics and Election commissions — and the Santee Cooper board, which serves as its own regulator — can be removed, without a conviction, if they refuse to do their jobs or take other actions that could make them subject to criminal prosecution. This needs to change.

The excessive legislative influence is the predictable result of legislators electing commissioners. The Legislature attempted to dilute the problem — or at least give that appearance — by creating a screening committee to whittle down the list of candidates, the reasonable idea being that some politics is OK as long as you make sure all the candidates are well qualified for the job.

But the Legislature gave legislators a clear majority of seats on the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, so in effect the Legislature screens and elects commissioners. The problem is compounded by the fact that the Legislature has refused to toughen the legal qualifications for the PSC.

State law spells out professional qualifications for commissioners, but it allows the screening committee to ignore those requirements, and it has routinely done that in the past. The House voted in 2018 to turn the requirements into actual requirements, and to put some minor constraints on the too-cozy relationship between regulators and regulated. But the Senate refused to pass the bill, and there have been no serious efforts to revive it.

Those reforms are still needed, along with a change to either allow the governor to appoint the commissioners or else create a nominating committee that is independent of the Legislature, so the PSC is not so completely beholden to the whims of the Legislature.