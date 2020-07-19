Editorial: Rebuild confidence in Navy’s 7th Fleet

The fire that gutted a front-line Navy ship in San Diego last week will leave the military with fewer options for deploying vertical-landing F-35Bs in the Pacific region and weaken the United States’ ability to maintain navigational freedom in the disputed South China Sea.
The Bonhomme Richard, a mini-aircraft carrier valued around $4 billion, might be a total loss, and the fire ranks as the worst in-port naval disaster since a nuclear submarine was damaged in a 2012 fire later determined to be arson.
Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, arrived in San Diego on Friday to help sort out the mess. What went wrong is unclear so far, but the Navy must get to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible.
Only a skeleton crew was aboard when the fire started at 8:50 a.m. July 12, because the strike force flagship was undergoing a major overhaul, and below-deck extinguishing systems reportedly were offline — a serious safety lapse whenever any “hot work,” typically welding and grinding, is being done. Fire watches are required in such situations.
The loss of the amphibious assault ship from the Navy’s rotation in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East will have a huge impact, retired Navy Capt. Jerry Hendrix, an analyst with Telemus Group, told Defense News.
Commanders could extend deployments or reactivate a ship in the reserve fleet to fill the gap created by the loss. But only three other Wasp-class ships in the entire Navy can accommodate the F-35Bs.
“It’s a big problem, considering the F-35B is the Department of the Navy’s only fielded and deployable fifth-generation fighter,” Bryan Clark, a retired submarine officer and fellow at the Hudson Institute, told Defense News.
The fire dealt another blow to morale, which was already suffering because of two 2017 destroyer collisions that killed 17 sailors, prompted a shakeup among Navy brass and caused about $557 million in damage.
Whatever the cause of the fire, the Navy should have had personnel and systems in place to quickly extinguish it. One of the findings in the 2012 submarine fire investigation was that the Navy had increasingly accepted higher fire risks in shipyard settings.
As commander in chief, President Donald Trump must see that confidence is restored in the 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest with about 70 ships, 300 aircraft and 40,000 personnel. That’s an imperative in our increasingly dangerous world.