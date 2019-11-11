With rush-hour traffic getting worse and our infrastructure unable to keep up, it’s encouraging that a group of innovative Charleston area businesses are taking steps to get vehicles off the road during peak commute times.
Twenty employers representing about 42,000 employees have signed up for the Reboot the Commute program, which advocates for carpooling, flexible work schedules and telecommuting. Among the companies participating are Boeing, MUSC, Roper St. Francis, the Naval Information Warfare Center and Benefitfocus.
According to Reboot the Commute, a project of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, about 60% of commuters hit the road between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. If we could reduce that total by just 4 percentage points, we could take about 6,700 vehicles off the road — roughly the equivalent of adding a lane along the length of I-526.
Adding lanes is a tremendously expensive project that eventually results in even more vehicles filling in the expanded highway. Taking more vehicles out of the equation during rush hour, or eliminating some of that traffic altogether, is far less expensive. Reboot the Commute’s forward-thinking suggestions won’t eliminate traffic congestion, but if embraced by enough companies and employees, it has the potential to make a dent in the problem and improve the quality of life for residents.
This will be key with the regional population projected to reach about 1 million in a decade. And it makes sense to start with big employers that can afford to adjust work hours, allow more employees to work from home and encourage carpooling. Today, only about 5.2% of Lowcountry residents work from home or telecommute, even though modern technology can virtually put you in the office from anywhere.
An online guide can be found by searching for “Reboot the Commute.”
Carpooling is now aided by GPS technology and computer applications. For instance, the navigation app Waze added a carpooling service that connects commuters traveling the same roads and recently announced that its U.S. riders logged about 25 million miles in its first year. The person who drives gets paid a small fee.
Lowcountry Go also has an app for connecting carpoolers, www.ridelowgo.com.
School carpooling is a tried-and-true way to take cars off the road and help neighbors save time. And there’s nothing the matter with the old-fashioned approach: finding a few coworkers who live near you and rotating driving duties by the week or month, or carpooling a few days per week. Smartphones can make it easier and increase flexibility.
Consider that Americans carpooled at more than double the current rate in the mid-1970s when gasoline prices spiked. Returning to those levels around the Lowcountry would greatly reduce drive times, boost productivity and lessen the stress of rush-hour traffic.