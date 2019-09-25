In nature, everything comes in due season, and wishing won’t speed it up. But economics is different. If enough people hope for, or fear, a recession, it can happen. People decide to spend less and save more, demand shrinks, employers reduce production, workers are laid off. Before you get too worried about the economy, it is wise to look at real data.
Here are two facts to contemplate. August was the best month in the history of the South Carolina economy and one of the best nationwide. But in early September, nearly half the nation — 49 percent — thought a recession was likely in the next year, according to a Gallup poll. Those who saw the economy improving fell from 54 percent in July to 46 percent in September despite August’s very positive numbers.
Indeed, Gallup reported that Americans are a lot more pessimistic about the economy now than they were before the 2008 crash.
Data published by The Wall Street Journal confirm this divergence between the hard facts of economic performance and the soft expectations of economic decision makers.
Last Friday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported that 45 of the state’s 46 counties reduced their unemployment rates in August, with the state reaching a record employment level of 2.3 million jobs. Even disadvantaged Bamberg County reduced its unemployment rate from a year ago, and Orangeburg County, which saw its unemployment rate increase between July and August, gained jobs over the year. The state absorbed and employed most of an influx of nearly 60,000 new workers in the 12-month period.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that South Carolina was one of only five states to show a reduction in its unemployment rate between July and August, falling from 3.4 percent to a historic low of 3.2 percent.
In a statement, Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey hailed the continuing strength of the state economy but added, “it creates challenges for employers filling open jobs.” He urged employers to make use of a federal fidelity bonding program offered through his agency to make it less risky to hire “individuals who are considered at-risk or have had challenges with employment” to fill vacant openings.
One of the advantages of the robust national economy is that private employers now have strong incentives to hire individuals formerly on the fringes of the labor market or out of it altogether.
While premature pessimism about the economy can help bring on a recession, caution can be a good thing at this uncertain point in the economic cycle of expansion and contraction. It helps discourage the kind of reckless investment behavior that creates a fragile bubble, like the real estate bubble that preceded the Great Recession.
The soft real estate market for the priciest residential properties in Manhattan and on the West Coast, as well as in the Lowcountry, along with other data suggests that wealthy Americans are saving up for better opportunities. That keeps a lid on the real estate market, which otherwise remains strong because of income gains at the middle and lower levels of the income distribution.
Finally, it is prudent to recognize there is a political dimension to the current uncertainty about the economy. Gallup reports that 74 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of independents but only 21 percent of Republicans think the economy will be worse next year. The most pessimistic income group is those with incomes of $40,000 or less.
President Donald Trump’s trade war with China leaves executives worried about the wisdom of new investments, employees worried about job losses and consumers worried about price increases. Now that China has seemed to signal some openness to a deal, we urge Mr. Trump to move promptly toward a settlement and dispel the haze over future trade relations.