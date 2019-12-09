Angel Underwood, according to S.C. Sen. Mike Fanning, is “one of the most outstanding magistrates in the state of South Carolina.”

Even though the state Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Judge Underwood and let a yearlong suspension stand — a significant response by S.C. Supreme Court standards — for hearing more than 100 cases brought by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Which was run by her husband, Alex “Big A” Underwood.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but as anyone who has ever darkened the door of a courtroom knows, Judge Underwood had a clear conflict of interest and should have recused herself.

+4 This SC judge is married to the sheriff. Ethical complaints have piled up. Magistrate Angel Underwood was reappointed to the bench, despite a suspension. Complaints say her ethical conflicts have only continued.

She also should have mentioned the suspension when she was nominated for reappointment this year — as anyone who has ever been appointed to any office knows. But she didn’t do that either.

And now documents obtained by The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney and ProPublica show that just months after her suspension ended, Ms. Underwood “secretly aided the sheriff’s office in drafting a complaint against her colleagues on the bench.” That’s a pretty clear conflict of interest, and it has at least one legal ethics expert wondering if she was practicing law without a license, which is illegal.

Yet Sen. Fanning is so untroubled by all of this that he tells Mr. Cranney that she’s one of South Carolina’s best magistrates. (He also has expressed support for Alex Underwood since the politically popular sheriff’s federal indictment this spring accusing him of abusing his office.)

Under most circumstances, it wouldn’t much matter what a freshman senator from the minority party thinks about a judge’s ethics or lack thereof.

But what Mr. Fanning thinks matters tremendously because he’s the only senator who represents Chester County. That makes him practically the only person who has any say over who the magistrates are.

+13 These SC judges can have less training than barbers but still decide thousands of cases each year In the magistrate courts of South Carolina, citizens often must fend for themselves before judges lacking formal training in the law and whose errors can result in punishing consequences for defendants.

And Ms. Underwood’s reappointment provides a stark reminder that more than just about any other problem in S.C. government, the incompetence and corruption that plague our magistrate court system are the fault of the S.C. Senate.

Even though the state constitution says the governor appoints magistrates, governors have always deferred to the local senators to make those selections, objecting only if there are serious problems. (Gov. Henry McMaster might have objected had he known about Ms. Underwood’s suspension, but he didn’t, because state law doesn’t require the magistrate or anyone else to inform the governor of such problems.)

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

And even though the constitution says appointments must be confirmed by the Senate, the other senators defer to the local senators to decide which are approved and which are rejected. And in 12 small counties, including Chester, there’s only one local senator.

That means that no matter how questionable their own judgment might be, those 12 small-county senators have an outsize role in the appointment of the judges who decide who stays in jail and who gets out on bail after they’re charged with crimes.

Former Sen. Creighton Coleman told Mr. Cranney that appointing Ms. Underwood magistrate in 2011 was “the biggest mistake I ever made in my life.”

Mr. Coleman’s successor has no qualms about ousting magistrates. This year, Sen. Fanning replaced six of the 10 magistrates Mr. Coleman had appointed, including the two Ms. Underwood had helped to blackball. But he reappointed Ms. Underwood, and not a soul in the Senate objected.

That’s not simply a failure of one senator’s judgment. That’s a failure of the appointment system. And an indictment of the entire Senate.