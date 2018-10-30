South Carolina’s long-struggling education system must evolve into one that helps students acquire the skills needed for an economy in search of smart, adaptable workers for jobs in manufacturing, high tech careers and other growing industries.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has worked for the last four years reshaping our system to better function at that pragmatic junction of learning and the economy, and she is committed to ending longstanding disparities that too often leave students without opportunities to succeed.
South Carolina residents should re-elect her -- and make her the last elected superintendent by voting to make the position a governor appointee, a move that Ms. Spearman supports.
During her first term, Ms. Spearman has shown a welcome willingness to upset the status quo on strategies that haven’t worked or are inefficient drains on taxpayer dollars.
For instance, her department took over three long-troubled, rural school districts about a year ago. Though she faced pushback from local boards, the bold move has led to cost savings and should translate into better academic achievement.
Ms. Spearman also has pushed to consolidate smaller districts, which helps provide more opportunities for students in rural areas by pooling resources on programs that wouldn’t otherwise be feasible.
“We have to think more regionally to give more opportunities to more students,” Ms. Spearman said.
We agree.
Ms. Spearman, a former educator, rightly calls for changing the equation on South Carolina’s overreliance on standardized tests. Under her watch, five state tests have been eliminated, she said. That gives teachers more time to teach students, rather than teaching to tests.
New school report cards that come out next month will reflect how many students earn industry credentials or are going into the military rather than solely reporting college readiness. Those and other changes will give a more complete picture of how well a school has prepared its students for a variety of future paths.
Ms. Spearman is making headway in many regards. But it is nevertheless worrisome that the state's already-low national ranking in education has slipped in some areas. Rather than a criticism of her performance, however, those date offer further evidence that turning around the state's lumbering education system will take a coordinated, cooperative approach -- and a more ambitious goal than a "minimally adequate" education.
Reading remains a chronic problem. Ms. Spearman says she will push all schools to intervene with problem readers before third grade, perhaps as early as kindergarten. That will mean making necessary changes to the Read to Succeed program and more training for teachers, both moves she supports.
The linchpins of classroom success -- teachers -- must be paid better. Ms. Spearman is asking for 5 percent raises to bring the state’s salaries in line with the Southeastern average. Teachers need more than the paltry 1 percent pay hike the Legislature doled out this year.
Teachers also would benefit from more support in dealing with students who come to school struggling with behavioral or mental health issues. Ms. Spearman says she will work to provide access to a mental health counselor in every school and tele-psychiatry services available to all students.
Fixing South Carolina’s ailing education system is no small task, but Ms. Spearman’s track record is impressive, and she is well-positioned to continue the good work. Voters should give her another term as the state’s education chief.