Editorial: Rat poisons kill more than just rats

Nature has to be appreciated as a whole. Residents have learned that lesson on Kiawah Island, where some people have been poisoning rats with anticoagulants and unintentionally killing bobcats that prey on the rodents. Not only that, intermediate predators such as hawks, owls, raccoons and foxes are dying too.
Of course, the problem isn’t limited to Kiawah. It happens all along the coast. And if the poisons don’t kill the animals that prey on rats, it weakens them and makes them easier prey, creating new vectors for poisons to travel up the food chain. Even dogs aren’t immune to direct or indirect poisoning.
The poisoning needs to stop, because it throws nature out of balance. It’s also mostly unnecessary.
Rats that ingest these second-generation anticoagulants die from internal bleeding if their organs don’t fail first. Bobcats suffer the same fate. So poisoning is ultimately counterproductive because it ends up killing rats’ natural predators.
Kiawah tried to ban second-generation anticoagulants but, under state law, is powerless to do so. Now, with the bobcat population down from about 35 to fewer than 10, about all Mayor Craig Weaver can do is work with the Kiawah Conservancy to educate residents and everyone doing business on the island.
Town biologist Jim Jordan told Post and Courier reporter Shamira McCray that on June 10 a female bobcat died in labor, along with her four kittens, probably due to poisoning. Another female was fatally struck by a car on Aug. 10. Mr. Jordan warned that the island could lose its entire bobcat population if residents and pest control companies don’t change course.
Disappointingly, the town was denied a one-year moratorium on the use of second-generation anticoagulants, which are believed to be causing most of the problems. In response, the Coastal Conservation League has begun a petition, available on its website, to get officials to change their minds. In this case, it’s the Clemson Department of Pesticide Regulation that is the decision-maker.
One of the safest and most effective ways to remedy a rat problem is to seal off places with wire mesh so rats can’t get inside or to use natural repellents such as peppermint oil to keep them from getting under the hoods of cars. And make sure garbage cans are sealed tight.
If you have a rat problem, your first course of action should be exclusion and trapping, not all-out warfare with anticoagulant poisons such as brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum or difethialone, all of which can end up killing a wide range of other animals.
Importantly, Mayor Weaver is reaching out to pest control companies to urge them to refrain from using these chemicals in areas where other species are prone to secondary poisoning. The goal, he said in a newsletter to residents, is to get all pest control companies servicing the island to sign a “bobcat-friendly” pledge.
Other coastal mayors should follow Mr. Weaver’s laudable lead by establishing “Bobcat Guardian” programs. And the pest control industry should take more ownership of the problem by using safer alternatives. They also need to be frank with clients about the effects of anticoagulants on all animals.
The most natural long-term solution is to help bring nature back into balance: A healthy bobcat population, along with a healthy population of other predators, will help keep rats in check.