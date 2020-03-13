Editorial: Rape kit tracking is a step in the right direction

A pending S.C. bill that would require law enforcement to track the processing of rape kits should help reduce backlogs and help catch more rapists while also building DNA databases and potentially preventing sexual assaults.
It’s about time. The State Law Enforcement Division has had a deep backlog of DNA cases for years, but a new lab under construction in Columbia should help speed up results. Charleston is building its own lab in West Ashley that will eventually take some pressure off of SLED and four other crime labs around the state that analyze rape kits. SLED would be in charge of the tracking program.
The bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday is expected to go to a conference committee to work out some differences with the House version, such as whether the law would be phased in next year or in 2022, before going to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. When the bill gets there, the governor should sign it without delay.
The author of the bill, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, has said the law is long overdue in South Carolina. Part of the idea is to help assure victims their evidence is being processed. It would also give victims and advocacy groups a way to demand action.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Sara Coello and Fleming Smith, the bill doesn’t directly address backlogs. Still, the system, with two updates per year, would give victims a window into what’s happening with their cases. That’s important.
So is identifying suspects in sexually violent crimes. As of this week, SLED had a backlog of about 1,250 rape kits, some of which are four years old. The head of SLED’s lab said technicians focus on cases most likely to lead to an arrest or taking a serial rapist off the street. But what’s unknown is just that — unknown. Once a DNA profile is entered into a database, it might help law enforcement officers track down a suspect elsewhere, or identify a suspect already in prison for an unrelated crime.
The law, which includes labeling rape kits with tracking numbers like those used by shipping companies, would bring South Carolina in line with about 25 other states that have adopted similar measures. Victims would remain anonymous.
It’s unclear how much a tracking system would cost in South Carolina. North Carolina’s system, enacted last year, will reportedly cost about $100,000 per year. In several states, startup and annual operating costs have been offset by federal and private grants. It’s possible that some of the federal grants administered by Attorney General Alan Wilson could be applied to the program. If not, we urge him to seek appropriate grant funding.
Rape is a horrific crime, one that criminologists say is primarily violent rather than sexual. Survivors have to endure sometimes difficult procedures to secure the evidence needed for convictions. After all they go through, we should make sure they are not forgotten.