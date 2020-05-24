Editorial: Raise the flag in memory of those who gave so much for us

Stripped to its core, Memorial Day has always been a somber holiday for remembering our war dead.
But we shouldn’t discount its more mundane association with sales, cookouts or the unofficial start of summer. These relative frivolities, dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, should remind us that they, too, are part of the American way, the fruits of our self-governing republic and democratic ideals for which patriots have fought to establish, defend and preserve — most poignantly in the Civil War, after which Memorial Day became a national holiday.
Charlestonians should recall one of the seminal events that led to the establishment of Memorial Day. On May 1, 1865, less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered, some 10,000 people, mostly freed slaves, held a massive parade in what is now Hampton Park to honor 257 dead Union soldiers whose bodies were taken from mass graves and properly reburied.
So the story of Memorial Day is one of sacrifice, but also of freedoms won. And we should all raise a flag to show we’re still here — some of us wouldn’t be here if our fathers hadn’t survived wars — and that we still cling to the lofty ideals set out by our Founding Fathers for our evolution toward a more perfect union.
We must recognize that our soldiers who died in foreign wars, including the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, did so to defend what we cherish here at home. Those ideals have been unchanged in the United States since its founding and more broadly since antiquity.
Recall that Greek statesman and military general Pericles urged his fellow Athenians amid war with Sparta in 431 B.C. to look at “the road by which we reached our position, the form of government under which our greatness grew, and the national habits out of which it sprang.” He would go on to exhort the survivors to live up to standards for which their countrymen died. And so should we as the beneficiaries of those who paid the ultimate price for our liberties.
We may not see parades or military flyovers this year. But we can raise the flag — to half staff dawn to noon, then high until sunset — and acknowledge the sacrifices that have brought us this far and celebrate our hard-won freedoms — even if that means doing our part to stem the spread of COVID-19.
In recent years, observing a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day has come into vogue. Nothing can stop us from that or from the raising the flag in solidarity to affirm that, yes, we, the heirs of freedom, get it.