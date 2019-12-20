North Carolina was smart to suspend flounder fishing earlier this year, with the number of the popular shallow-water flatfish at an all-time low. South Carolina shouldn’t wait for more data to follow suit, nor should Georgia and Florida.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, the Southern flounder has been in decline for 20-plus years due primarily to recreational overfishing, despite new catch restrictions in 2013 and 2017.
But any fishery management changes recommended by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources would need to be codified by lawmakers to take effect. And because an in-state study being done by DNR probably won’t be finished any time soon, DNR might not hand up its recommendations until the 2021 legislative session.
The evidence is clear: Flounder need to recover, and the approach must be region-wide.
The recently released study that prompted North Carolina to take action covered the entire Southeastern coast from 1989 to 2017, and there’s no evidence flounder have rebounded over the past two years. So, in September, North Carolina suspended flounder fishing at least through the end of the year. The state, which hopes to rebuild the fishery by 2028, also moved to shorten the commercial fishing season.
In recent years, South Carolina, which has about 400,000 licensed fishermen, has increased the minimum catch size from 12 to 15 inches, reduced individual limits from 20 to 10 and imposed per-boat limits of 20. But that hasn’t seemed to have had much of an effect because Southern flounder, also called spotted flounder, are migratory.
So there’s no reason to wait on further studies.
“The data are clear, with evidence of declines in flounder across the entire state and catches in recent years at all-time lows,” Joey Ballenger, DNR’s top flounder biologist told the Walterboro newspaper. “This decline doesn’t seem to be confined to one area of the state. We observed it in all of our major estuaries.”
Ballenger’s studies also have shown a decline in young flounder and in the average size caught. Anglers can add their own catch data at surveymonkey.com.
Flounder aren’t just good eating. They’re ecologically important because the toothy predators are near the top of the food chain in coastal waters and help control populations of small fish, crabs and small invertebrates, even insects and worms.
Though laudable, North Carolina’s restrictions won’t be enough for flounder to rebound. South Carolina, Georgia and Florida must join the effort to reverse the larger trend.
South Carolina lawmakers such as Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, who sits on the Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee, need to get flounder on the agenda in the legislative session starting next month.
Temporarily suspending recreational flounder fishing would be a good start. That would give the DNR time to come up with restrictions that would enable the normally fertile fish to rebound.