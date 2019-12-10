The hospital industry has gone to court in a desperate bid to block the Trump administration’s pending rule that they must disclose prices for medical procedures they have negotiated with insurers.
The troubling possibility is that the hospitals might win. A federal judge has already agreed with a similar argument from the drug industry opposing a Trump administration move to shed more light on drug pricing.
That would be a big setback for more price competition to hold down health care costs. Congress should step in and require the changes by law.
Hospitals are a good target for federal action. Their prices vary from one insurer to another and some can stick it to the uninsured, resulting in well-publicized horror stories of medical bankruptcies and the well-founded concern about surprise medical bills.
A study of medical pricing between 2007 and 2014 by a team of economists and clinicians from Yale, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon recommended hospitals be a primary focus of controlling health care prices. They found that over those eight years, hospital inpatient prices increased 42 percent and hospital outpatient prices increased 25 percent.
Core consumer prices over the same period increased by just under 15 percent and median nominal weekly wages increased 16.6 percent, just over inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
The true impact of health care costs on the family budget was much greater than the inflation and wages data show. The cost of an average family health care insurance policy shot up 42 percent over those years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The employer share of that increase in costs often came from an employee’s wages before they were paid, meaning that the rise in health care prices ultimately came out of individuals’ pockets.
A study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that Americans spent $1.2 trillion on hospitals in 2018.
Because they play such a large role in raising health care prices, hospitals are going to find out that their pricing systems have become a major public concern. Either the government will tell them what to charge (i.e., a “Medicare for All” scheme) or they will have to tell consumers what their services cost.
The Trump plan rightly favors consumer power. It would require hospitals to publish their top and bottom prices for some 300 common procedures and what they would charge an uninsured patient for them. It also would require health insurers to create a website that tells their customers what their out-of-pocket costs would be for each procedure, whether in or out of network, and the prices they have negotiated with each hospital for that procedure.
The two rules would allow health care consumers to shop around.
The second rule would make public the secret price deals between insurers and hospitals, and the hospitals are furious.
If market price discipline — not mandatory government price setting — is to have an important role in controlling health care costs, these rules are a major first step.