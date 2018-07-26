Hundreds of thousands of South Carolina families and businesses have a tremendous economic interest in the resolution of the $9 billion failure to build two nuclear reactors. Citizens have every right to know just how we got into such a huge mess, and how we can get out of it.
But SCE&G, one of two utilities involved in the reactor debacle, asked a circuit judge Wednesday to help keep secret key documents chronicling the nuclear project from getting to reporters, and hence to the public.
SCE&G lawyers asked that the state attorney general’s office and the Office of Regulatory Staff, a watchdog agency, not be allowed to share documents, depositions and other evidence under the Freedom of Information Act.
The utility is involved in several lawsuits related to the nuclear project, to which the attorney general’s office and ORS could soon be parties. Both public offices are subject to inquiries under the FOIA.
“These issues should not be decided in the press,” said Jon Chally, an attorney for SCE&G.
Of course not. But they will be decided by South Carolina’s public officials, and those officials are responsible, in turn, to the public. If the media can’t inform that public, who will?
SCE&G’s request to block FOIA requests in these cases is an egregious and desperate overreach.
Post and Courier reports and documents released by Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club seem to show that the utility misled on several occasions about the progress on the reactor project. Not surprisingly, SCE&G has sought to gag those two nonprofit organizations as well.
Undoubtedly SCE&G is concerned about any further damaging information coming to light as a result of lawsuits. But that information is by far the most important in determining who will pay for the abandoned reactors, and how.
The law under which the reactors were financed and partially built requires that expenses financed by customers be “prudent.” If SCE&G knew that the project was likely to fail but kept spending billions of dollars anyway, it would mean that those costs were anything but prudently incurred.
That would mean the utility, rather than SCE&G customers, would have to pay.
In other words, it is a matter of tremendous public interest — billions of dollars of public interest — to know just what SCE&G officials knew and when.
Exceptions in the FOIA reasonably protect things like trade secrets and personnel records. But the bulk of SCE&G and parent company SCANA’s records related to the nuclear disaster should be open to public scrutiny.
After all, if SCE&G truly acted prudently, it has nothing to hide.