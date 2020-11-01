Editorial: Public engagement made Laurel Island better and can make it better still

One of the biggest decisions Charleston has made during this year’s pandemic — which has placed necessary but unfortunate curbs on public hearings, government meetings and other gatherings — has been to seal the entitlement envelope for one of the last undeveloped edges of the city’s peninsula.
City Council’s unanimous decision last week to approve a planned unit development for Laurel Island, a 196-acre tract just east of Romney Street, marked an ending point of sorts, but the city and its watchdogs must remain engaged if and when the massive project comes to life.
Their input already has helped shape what many consider the best plan yet for the former landfill site. The zoning plan will include significant public access along the Cooper River and a substantial amount of affordable housing; 10% of all units will be priced at an affordable rate forever, while another 10% will remain at that rate for at least a decade.
We agree with concerns voiced by the Preservation Society of Charleston and others that the public process for the project was regrettably limited. That’s more the fault of the pandemic than the city, but it’s still a fact.
That said, City Council did the right thing in agreeing to slow down the process somewhat, because the public feedback improved both the green-space and affordable-housing rules. And just as importantly, the plan was changed late to limit the flexibility in uses that otherwise could have resulted in a development dominated by apartments rather than a more robust mix of uses.
While the zoning is now in place, the city and its watchdogs ultimately will have to keep an eye on what happens next, particularly the city’s handling of a development agreement as well as the codification of how Laurel Island’s new buildings will be reviewed for architectural quality.
The significance of Laurel Island is reflected in the broad spectrum of nonprofits, businesses and residents who weighed in with supportive comments or suggestions for changes. Even former Mayor Joe Riley, who has deliberately steered away from commenting on city issues since leaving office in 2016, made an exception in this case.
“It was many years ago when the concept was proposed to me in my office at City Hall,” Mr. Riley said, according to The Post and Courier’s Mikaela Porter. “Since then, with substantial engagement, the owners and city officials, the original plan has been greatly improved. Laurel Island will be a huge asset for our community for generations to come.”
The successful development of Laurel Island could help fuel the city’s prosperity and quality of life without a regrettable loss of forests or farmlands. It’s growth in the right place. Continued vigilance will ensure that it’s growth done the right way.