The most logical and least environmentally damaging way to get more electricity to northern Charleston County is to run a high-voltage line through an existing right of way that cuts through the Francis Marion National Forest.
Other options call for running the 115-kilovolt transmission line across a broad section of the ecologically sensitive Santee River delta — a disastrous proposal opposed by hunters, fishermen and environmental groups — or cutting a new path west to east through the national forest from Jamestown to McClellanville, which also would be destructive.
It’s unfathomable that Central Electric Power Cooperative would prefer the so-called Belle Isle route through the environmentally fragile and unique Santee Delta. Any Belle Isle options must be dropped from consideration because of their threats to the environmental, ecological and broader cultural resources that make the delta a South Carolina treasure.
The Rural Utilities Service, the federal agency in charge of making route decisions, has a Tuesday deadline for accepting public comments. Anyone who cares about preserving the Santee Delta and the national forest needs to say so by advocating for the Charity route that goes through the existing right of way. Email comments to comments-mcclellanville@louisberger.com or send by mail to Lauren Rayburn, USDA Rural Utilities Service, 160 Zillicoa St., Ste. 2, Asheville, N.C., 28801.
The Charity route would start from a substation just east of the Cooper River and follow an existing power line and pipeline route to S.C. Highway 45, then jag toward McClellanville. Most importantly, it doesn’t cross the Santee Delta and would require the removal of fewer trees compared to the other routes.
The proposed transmission line route has been debated for about a decade, and a final decision is probably more a year away. While the Rural Utilities Service is the decision-maker regarding the route, Central Electric and Berkeley Electric would build the transmission line.
The electric power industry is changing is fast. And while we would like to see a creative solution for increasing capacity and reliability — local solar generation and battery storage, for example — we understand the utility’s obligation to provide reliable electricity to the area. However, it is almost certain that expanded capacity would invite unwanted development in and around Awendaw and McClellanvile, both well beyond Charleston County’s Urban Growth Boundary.
As James O. McClellan III of McClellanville put it in a letter to the editor on Saturday, the transmission line is “neither wanted nor needed by the people who live in the area.” The population is growing by only 2% annually, he wrote, adding that the power line would “facilitate an explosion of uncontrolled growth.”
So we’re not convinced that the existing 25-kV transmission line, formerly owned by SCE&G and now Dominion Energy, couldn’t be upgraded or replaced, or that there isn’t another common sense solution.
But the Rural Utilities Service is concerned only with the routing. And at this juncture, the public can and should help steer the agency along the path of least of resistance, which is the Charity route.