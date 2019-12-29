No rational person could have predicted, a year ago, that 2019 would end with three pairs of tiny S.C. school districts finishing up the details of mergers.

For nearly as long as there have been public schools, consolidating school districts has been a third rail of S.C. politics: Legislators didn’t dare suggest it for their own districts, for fear of getting voted out of office in the next election. And they didn’t suggest it in other districts for fear of having their other priorities sabotaged by colleagues upset by their meddling.

So it is tremendously encouraging that the Legislature’s modest plan to encourage mergers — get incentive money if you do it voluntarily or risk having it forced on you without money if you don’t — is reaping benefits in six of the eight targeted districts.

As The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reports, the state Board of Education agreed this month to provide $22 million to help pay for upgrading or building regional education centers in Barnwell, Hampton and Clarendon counties, where three of the state’s six smallest districts are working out the details for merging with three more small districts in the same counties.

There’s always a chance that a merger could fall apart — the tiny districts in Bamberg County backed out after telling the state Education Department this summer that they were in — but the funding comes much closer to locking in the agreements. Once the Legislature passes bills to authorize those mergers, the board is expected to provide additional funding.

The important perspective here is that two slightly larger but still-too-small districts in Barnwell and Clarendon counties declined to join with their tiny neighbors, and even this burst of merger energy will still leave South Carolina with 76 districts. That’s far better than two decades ago, when we had 91, or one decade ago, when there were 85, but it’s still far too many in a state with just 46 counties. Particularly since we’ll still have 11 districts with fewer than 2,000 students — four of them with fewer than 1,000.

Operating such small districts is such an obvious waste of resources — on the most basic level, each one must have its own superintendent and other top-paid administrators — that combining them was the one concrete suggestion the state Supreme Court could agree on in its landmark Abbeville v. South Carolina school adequacy ruling.

Merging tiny school districts won’t save a lot of money, and it won’t make the districts’ shortcomings disappear — although it should make it less difficult to find enough talented administrators and school board members to begin to make improvements; it should provide modest cost savings that can be put into the classroom.

And even if combining tiny districts did eliminate all of their problems, that wouldn’t affect most S.C. students who aren’t getting the education we need them to receive, because the vast majority of those students attend schools in larger districts.

But making progress toward reducing the number of high-school-size districts in the state can send an important message — not least to legislators themselves — that the Legislature is finally ready to get serious about its constitutional obligation to provide a decent education to all children in our state. Even when local leaders aren’t up to the task.

It’s a message that needs to be reinforced, with additional big-scale reforms and small-scale mergers, in 2020 and in the years to come.