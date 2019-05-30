More than a year after the deadliest U.S. prison riot in a quarter century, prosecutors are finally building cases against suspects in the stabbing deaths of seven fellow inmates and the wounding of more than a dozen others in the roughly seven-hour melee at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Ten of 29 suspects are already locked up for murder or manslaughter, and six of them are serving life sentences, The Greenville News reported based on a Freedom of Information Act request. But how do you punish a prisoner for crimes committed behind bars when he’s already serving a life sentence? It’s a conundrum 3rd Circuit Solicitor Ernest “Chip” Finney and South Carolina prisons chief Bryan Stirling will have to figure out.
Sadly, there are no good, practical answers.
Seeking the death penalty likely is off the table with the state unable to secure the necessary cocktail of approved drugs. And administrative segregation — separating violent inmates from the rest of the prison population — has fallen out of favor partly because of its previous overuse and partly because of legal restrictions regarding its use on mentally ill prisoners. Forty-eight troublemakers from Lee were sent to a private prison shortly after the riots.
Most lower-level offenses — livestreaming on Facebook as a recent example — are never prosecuted but dealt with internally, typically resulting in a loss of privileges.
As former Department of Corrections Director Jon Ozmint sees it, the state needs a specialized group of prosecutors and judges assigned to deal with crimes committed in prisons. But the larger, underlying problem, he said, is the Legislature’s continued failure to adequately fund prisons to ensure they are sufficiently staffed and safer.
Staffing in the state’s 21 prisons is now at about the same level, or down slightly, since the riot broke out on April 15 last year. Since then, a state House oversight committee has signed off on sweeping changes in how prisoners are classified and housed in an attempt to reduce violence. That’s a move in the right direction, but it’s not enough.
In the meantime, Mr. Finney has a big job ahead of him — prosecuting seven killings and numerous other crimes with an already understaffed office that serves four counties. No doubt he could use some help, and the state attorney general’s office should be willing to supply it in this extraordinary case.
Still, the Legislature must take a more direct hand in reforming the prison system, which is still suffering from decade-old, recession-era budgets cuts. Gov. Henry McMaster should demand it. More than 600 positions for correctional officers remain unfilled, and lawmakers approved only about a quarter of the $40 million in additional funding sought by the Department of Corrections this year; much of it will go toward treating inmates with hepatitis C. A bill that would have eased the state’s truth-in-sentencing law requiring an inmate to complete at least 85 percent of his sentence before being paroled didn’t pass.
South Carolina needs a way to keep prisoners safe from other prisoners and a specialized criminal justice team to prosecute serious crimes committed behind bars.
“LWOP,” or life without parole, “already creates a remorseless creature with no hope — unreachable and recalcitrant — and we have to deal with that reality,” Mr. Ozmint said.
Indeed. Though some riot suspects presumably will be convicted and be given extended sentences, we as a society have no good answers for dealing with a violent subset of prisoners who had nothing left to lose when the rioting began.
That’s why lawmakers need to give Mr. Stirling the tools he needs — more funding to hire more guards, perhaps a team of prison-only prosecutors, or even a separate “Supermax” lockup — to run a safe and humane prison system.