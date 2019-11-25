The stunning, heartwarming victory of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy candidates in Sunday’s district council elections poses a dilemma for President Donald Trump: Heed China’s warnings to butt out of the Hong Kong issue or dim hopes for a trade deal important to his prospects for reelection. Painful as the choice may be, he should stand with Hong Kong’s democrats.
Mr. Trump can choose to sign the newly enacted, punitive Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, passed last week by overwhelming majorities in the Senate and House, and face up to the very likely anger of his “friend,” Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese establishment. He could veto the bill, as demanded by China, but Congress would rightly override his veto.
In an open threat to Mr. Trump, China’s Foreign Vice-Minister Ma Zhaoxu last week called in the acting head of the U.S. mission to China to say efforts to intervene in the Hong Kong issue would be like “lifting up stones to smash your own feet.”
The Hong Kong Act imposes mandatory economic sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials found to be violating the human rights of Hong Kong demonstrators and pro-democracy advocates.
It also requires the secretary of state to decide annually whether the situation in Hong Kong merits the continuation of Hong Kong’s long-standing and valuable special trade status with the United States. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy advocates welcome the bill and call the U.S. threat to suspend special trade status the “nuclear option” for halting Chinese political pressure on Hong Kong’s freedoms. (The secretary or the president can waive suspension if they tell Congress why it is in the national interest to do so.)
Mr. Trump should sign the bill, but there clearly are risks. If it leads to a breakdown in trade negotiations, he would have to find ways to compensate American farmers for their lost sales. A breakdown likely would lead to lower stock market prices and an increased likelihood of recession next year. Major U.S. corporations are reported to be holding off on needed new investments due to uncertainty about the trade talks’ outcome, and that contributes to the prospects of an economic downturn.
Reflecting these concerns, Mr. Trump has said he would not raise the issue of Hong Kong with China as long a trade talks were progressing. But he recently has suggested that a lack of progress in the talks can be blamed on China, and hinted that he may go through with scheduled tariff increases on a large range of Chinese goods in December.
Meanwhile, The South China Morning Post reported Monday that China already blames the United States for the unrest in Hong Kong.
An important consideration in the decisions facing Mr. Trump and President Xi is that Hong Kong remains important as a gateway to the Chinese economy and to China’s business with the world precisely because of the international trust in Hong Kong law, the standards of the Hong Kong stock market and its special trade status with the United States. China will hurt its own faltering economy if it continues to push for dominance over Hong Kong courts and destroys that trust and those links.
It is also likely that the trade war will end — or at least reach a major truce — when both countries need respite and want to restore trade, whatever the situation in Hong Kong.
A failure of the president to support the just aspirations of Hong Kong’s residents for the maintenance of the liberties guaranteed them when they accepted Chinese rule would be a permanent blot on his reputation and that of the United States and a dangerous concession to China. Mr. Trump should choose democracy.