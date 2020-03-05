Editorial: President Trump's big coronavirus test

President Trump should make a major public address on the threats posed by the coronavirus and give increasingly anxious Americans an honest, clear-eyed explanation of what federal and state governments can do, what he is doing to help their response, and what we as individuals can do to limit the spread of the disease.
This is a critical and essential opportunity for Mr. Trump to bring the country together to face what could be a very trying public health and economic crisis and to explain how we all can help minimize its impact.
Thanks to precautionary restrictions on travel from China ordered by President Trump, the COVID-19 coronavirus has not yet spread widely in the United States. As of Thursday, there have been 120 known cases in the United States and 11 reported deaths.
There is broad concern that the disease may spread rapidly, creating a public health crisis. Disruptions of Asian supply chains already may pose a severe economic impact in the United States, including South Carolina, even if the virus never infects many here. That vulnerability also affects the supply of pharmaceuticals required by tens of millions of Americans.
So the nation must face two challenges: one involving public health and another in its reliance on foreign supply. The public health challenge must recognize that people do not have acquired immunity and those exposed to the coronavirus can transmit it to others before they themselves show any symptoms. And that can spread it rapidly.
Because it is new, tests are scarce. The White House reported Tuesday that new tests will be produced commercially by next week at a rate of about 4 million a month, and that production rate likely will increase. But that still means that tests remain limited and must be controlled by physicians based on symptoms of an individual. The elderly and those with compromised immune systems face the greatest danger, and the administration said it is focusing first on improving the readiness of the geriatric medical community to identify infections, isolate victims and provide care.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infections Diseases and a world-renowned immunologist, said tests for an effective vaccination against COVID-19 are just getting started and could take 18 months or more. New technologies could then make hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in a short time, but coronavirus shots might not appear until 2022.
That means stopping the spread of the virus will depend on what we do to protect ourselves and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends washing your hands frequently, taking 20 seconds to complete each wash, among other precautions. Mr. Trump can amplify those suggestions through an address to the nation.
Automobile industry specialists expect supply chain disruptions to hit all American car makers, including Volvo and BMW in South Carolina. The severity will hinge on the length of the interruption. A similar problem affects our pharmaceutical supplies and other consumer items. The Port of Charleston also may see a dip in volume.
So Mr. Trump also needs to address the overall potential economic impact of the coronavirus, including slowdowns in production, travel and other consumption. The Federal Reserve Board this week cut interest rates a significant half-percent but that may not be enough to cushion the economic impact.
This is a time for Mr. Trump to bring the nation together and speak with honesty. That unfortunately may go against his natural instincts but it is vital. Likewise, Democrats who have been at war with Mr. Trump for the past three years also must put aside their differences with the president to help blunt the spread of the coronavirus. Worried Americans need our leaders to pass this crucial test.