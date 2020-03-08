Editorial: Preserve the unique maritime forest on Sullivan's Island

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil often prefaces his remarks about the island’s maritime forest by noting that any other beach community would be overjoyed to have the problem of how best to deal with 190 acres of new land. The only downside is that islanders can’t stop arguing about it.
It’s an argument that pits conservation-minded residents, those who want to see the forest remain intact to protect its plants, animals and the island itself, against many immediate neighbors understandably upset that the growth blocks their ocean views and harbors vermin, such as mosquitoes and coyotes.
The argument is expected to take a new twist at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Town Council holds a special meeting at Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Two consultants with Biohabitats will present their suggestions for updating the town’s plan for managing the land.
We don’t know what the consultants will say, but we do know Town Council should stay true to its long-standing policy of preserving as much of this special natural feature as possible.
It’s unclear why a new consultant report is even needed. The town already has done some clearing of the forest nearest homes between Stations 16 and 18½, and its options for managing the forest are still being contested in court. Last month, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled in a case brought by residents who want to cut down the forest that there is enough legal ambiguity in a 1991 deed on the forest to warrant a trial on the issue, so the case is now back before a lower court. A trial date has not been set.
Last year, the town made a compromise gesture by clearing all shrubs, cedars, pines, myrtles, invasive species and trees smaller than 6 inches in diameter between the private property lines and a line 40 feet into the publicly owned forest. Between the 40-foot and 85-foot lines, all trees were removed except those more than 3 inches in diameter or taller than 12 feet. Between the 85- and 100-foot marks, nonnative vegetation was removed.
One can see the results today on the east side of the public boardwalk that enters the forest at Station 16. The clearing is no aesthetic improvement — it looks as if someone is preparing to build, though that’s not the case — but it does appear to give coyotes fewer places to hide.
This clearing was done over just a few blocks. Mr. O’Neil said more trimming may be done this year. The town first must survey the private property lines, as well as the state’s critical line (which determines what areas must be cleared by hand, not by a machine).
Still, those plans have not stopped either the lawsuit or the decision to get additional consulting on managing the forest.
Town Council isn’t expected to act on the consultant’s recommendations until its March 17 meeting at the earliest, but islanders hoping to preserve the forest sense a political change and are urging their supporters to turn out. “I think this report is going to be a disappointment to those of us who are conservationists,” longtime resident Norman Khoury told us.
The controversy has churned for more than 30 years. The island’s southernmost tip, near the entrance to Charleston Harbor, has gained sand diverted by the shipping channel jetties. Over time, a forest grew on the new dunes. The town put a 1991 deed restriction on the site with the Lowcountry Open Land Trust, but that deal doesn’t preclude cutting vegetation.
The maritime forest is made up of some 125 plant species and host to scores of birds and other creatures. A new study suggests that such vegetation offers the best protection from rising seas and storm surge, which is a strong argument for preserving the forest.
We’ve said before that the kind of trimming already done would be far from ideal, but any more would be far worse.