Making the Medical University of South Carolina more self-sufficient makes Charleston more resilient. So we like the idea of MUSC installing a gas-fired turbine to generate electricity and steam for its downtown campus.
The cogeneration power plant, which would be built off Erhardt Street behind the Institute of Psychiatry, would produce about 4 megawatts of electricity and all the steam MUSC could use, saving the university $1.5 million to $2 million per year in utility costs, said Greg Weigle, MUSC’s facilities chief.
If successful, the power plant could be expanded in the future. In the meantime, MUSC will continue to maintain about two dozen diesel generators as a backup source of electricity.
Energy consultant Ameresco, which since 2013 has worked with MUSC on other efficiencies estimated to save about $2.5 million per year, recommended the turbine as a way to cut energy costs and improve reliability in the event of a disaster. MUSC’s board is expected to vote on the proposal in the first half of 2020.
The overall project has been pegged at $40 million, and so far it’s unknown how MUSC would finance it, though it is exploring funding through the State Infrastructure Bank.
But the power plant should pay for itself through savings over the roughly 20-year life of the turbine — essentially a jet engine that spins a generator and whose superheated exhaust turns water into steam used for heating, sterilization and food preparation.
Aside from the obvious advantages, the power plant would reduce MUSC’s carbon footprint because natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels used at centralized power plants. And because the turbine would produce plenty of steam — perhaps enough to be sold to the nearby Veterans Administration Hospital or Roper Hospital — MUSC would be able to shut down its other boilers.
“Innovation isn’t just in care delivery,” MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said.
The building housing the turbine would be well insulated to keep down noise in the area and elevated high above the ground so it would be unaffected by flooding, Mr. Weigle said, adding that existing gas lines in the area are sufficient to supply the power plant.
MUSC would need an interconnection permit to tie into Dominion Energy’s power grid — there’s a substation about a block away — and two permits from the Public Service Commission: one that shows the project is for “public convenience and necessity” and the other for MUSC to contract with Dominion, according to the Office of Regulatory Staff.
Several other public institutions make their own power. For instance, Clemson University partnered with Duke Energy to build a similar but much larger (16 MW) cogeneration plant that the PSC approved last year.
Of course, MUSC’s board will have to make sure the power plant makes financial sense and that it isn’t financed primarily by taxpayers. But the proposal is a good one because it’s crucial to the city and the rest of the state that MUSC be able to function when the power grid is down. And leaner and greener is good.