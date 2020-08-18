Editorial: Postal Service's problems are chronic

It’s understandable that some people, already consumed by anger at the impact of COVID-19, worry that their vote won’t count this fall because of problems at the post office. It’s also predictable that Democrats would seek to make the problems an indictment of President Donald Trump, given our political climate and his disappointing remarks about voting by mail.
Into the middle of this fray steps Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who only came aboard in June and already is the latest occupant of the hottest seat in Washington. He is expected to be hauled before a Senate committee Friday and a House committee Monday, knowing he will be pilloried in what promises to be a partisan sideshow.
But the chronic problems at the Post Office are not Mr. DeJoy’s fault. He is directed by law to minimize the long-standing deficit of the U.S. Postal Service, and when businesses — as Congress basically treats the Postal Service — lose money, they try to economize with actions that include staff and service reductions. That is Mr. DeJoy’s unhappy portfolio, dictated by the same Congress that now seeks to make him a villain.
On Tuesday with the election looming, Mr. DeJoy wisely decided to suspend some cost-cutting measures blamed for slowing the mail.
The fact is the Postal Service has dwindling revenue from first-class mail, its main revenue source.
Congress requires the Postal Service to serve every residence, even in rural areas where carriers can rack up 1,000 miles or more a week, and even if there is no first-class mail to deliver — and to do so six days a week. This is the case even as the overall amount of mail has continued to decrease while the number of places mail is delivered has increased.
There still is plenty of what most recipients deem junk mail, bulk mailings that get a reduced price. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, package services — where the Postal Service competes with and sometimes contracts to such private carriers as FedEx and United Parcel Service — has soared. But the revenues do not cover the congressionally mandated fixed costs of the Post Office, which has operated in the red for years and posted yet another loss — $2.2 billion — last quarter.
In May, a report from the Government Accountability Office stated the obvious: “USPS’s current business model is not financially viable.” The Postal Service is a legacy business that has failed to adapt to a changing world.
The long-term cure for this is to reform Postal Service business practices that no longer make sense and for Congress to recompense the agency for its public service in providing mail to everyone even when it takes a loss doing so.
Politicians and other partisans also have taken umbrage at a routine warning by the Postal Service that election officials must get mail-in ballots to voters early enough so the Post Office can meet the election deadline. This is hardly the stuff of a conspiracy. As The Wall Street Journal pointed out, these letters were planned before Mr. DeJoy took over the agency, and the Postal Service’s general counsel sent a nearly identical warning to election officials in May in a letter posted at USPS.com.
Unfortunately, President Trump has fueled the controversy and failed to support Mr. DeJoy, who has become the target of protests that even reached his home last weekend. Instead, Mr. Trump claimed that voting by mail will be “rigged” and said he opposed more funding for the Postal Service because without it, “you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Democrats have seized on the disorder and foolish statements to spin conspiracy narratives. Such is the disappointing, circular nature of our tribal politics and a dysfunctional government at war with itself.
What is clear is that the Postal Service needs a cash infusion in order to efficiently handle the expected unusual volume of ballot mail. Congress should expedite that with the fewest strings possible to help protect the integrity of our elections, and the president should not try to block that. Lawmakers also should shelve the specious rhetoric, work together to solve any anticipated ballot-delivery problems and help the Postal Service find solutions to its longstanding problems.