Editorial: Police should have shut down North Charleston rave. That's part of their job.

If you’re interested in protecting public health, you don’t put the S.C. Commerce Department in charge of deciding which large events can be held in the middle of a pandemic; you put public health officials in charge. So we’ve long stopped being surprised at what South Carolina’s industry-recruitment agency allows.
And in fairness to the department, the sponsors of last month’s “Alice Rave Wonderland Festival” didn’t identify the event as a rave when they applied for permission to host a gathering of 500 people at the North Charleston Embassy Suites hotel. They left off the name, called it a “Community Fairy Tale Concert,” and said they would hold the “safely socially distanced concert” in a space designed for 2,500 people.
That doesn’t sound terribly unreasonable — assuming those 500 people spread out over the space built for 2,500 people, and keep their masks on. But of course that’s not what people do during a rave. (If you want the perfect illustration of what people shouldn’t be doing during a pandemic, just google “rave.”) And it’s not what they did during this one.
A North Charleston spokesman pointed to pictures from the Jan. 30 event and told The Post and Courier’s Kalyn Oyer, “I haven’t seen an image like that since before the pandemic. It’s very concerning.”
Concerning indeed. What might be even more concerning is the way North Charleston responded to the superspreader wannabe: by doing nothing.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city refused to host the event at the Charleston Area Convention Center — and we commend officials on that decision. But he said that once it moved to the hotel, the city couldn’t do anything.
That is simply untrue — and yet another example of local government officials refusing to use the powers they have to keep our communities safe.
As we have pointed out numerous times, S.C. Code Section 16-7-10(1)(b) says that during a state of emergency, it’s illegal for people to “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.” The key here is an officer ordering them to disperse. And the governor’s emergency declaration actually orders state and local police to use that law if they determine “that any such congregation or gathering of people poses, or could pose, a threat to public health.”
If 500 maskless people slammed together on a dance floor while
COVID-19 rages through the community isn’t a gathering that “poses, or could pose, a threat to public health,” we don’t know what is. That means that North Charleston police not only had the authority but were under orders from Gov. Henry McMaster to break up the rave.
And they didn’t.
Worse, there were off-duty police officers at the event being paid by the sponsor to provide security, but Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard told Ms. Oyer that enforcing COVID-19 restrictions was the promoter’s responsibility.
We understand there’s a big difference with this analogy, but that’s legally the same as saying city police officers working off duty can’t arrest someone they see shooting another person. Of course they can. And it’s their duty to do so. If an event organizer insists that off-duty police not enforce the law, then the police department shouldn’t allow its officers to provide security at that event.
We suspect that most police departments would behave the same way North Charleston’s did in a similar situation. But that doesn’t mean it’s OK. It means that most police departments in our state need to start using the tools the governor gave them — and ordered them to use — to help protect us from a virus that is killing our most vulnerable neighbors, robbing our children of the education they need, assaulting our economy and disrupting all of our lives because selfish people refuse to behave responsibly.