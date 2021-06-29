Editorial: Police need to recognize early warning signs in their ranks

It’s tempting to say there are no good guys in the story about a now-former Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy and a Beaufort man who had lobbied for the County Council to adopt an ordinance last year restricting loud car noises.

But there actually was one — or at least one person who did what more people in similar positions need to do.

Hilton Head’s Island Packet newspaper reports that Deputy Christopher Capps and a friend were driving to a Tractor Supply “when they decided to mess with the Beaufort man.” Mr. Capps told an internal investigator that he accelerated his truck loudly on the man’s residential street because he knew the man “complains about the loud cars.”

The man told deputies he heard “this God awful obnoxious noise coming from a vehicle,” ran outside and got into his car to chase the Mr. Capps. For more than 6 miles. Calling 911 along the way, apparently hoping to make a citizen’s arrest, and at one point telling the dispatcher: “I’m in pursuit. He’s trying to find a way to get away.” The pursuit ended when three on-duty deputies stopped both cars.

Yes, that’s right: A deputy who’s an immature jerk deliberately provokes a citizen who’s a hothead Rambo wanna-be, a chase ensues, and thank goodness no one is injured.

Fortunately, there’s a happy ending.

According to documents the newspaper obtained through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act, an internal investigation concluded that Mr. Capps violated department policy by engaging in off-duty conduct that reflects “discredit on the Sheriff’s Office or tend[s] to bring this agency into disrepute or impair efficient and effective operations.” And Chief Deputy Michael Hatfield fired him.

That’s the happy ending because most cops would never dream of pulling a stunt like that, and anyone who would actually do such a thing clearly does not have the temperament to be in law enforcement.

Likewise, most cops would never dream of holding their knee on the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed man for nine minutes while he slowly dies. Or repeatedly shooting an unarmed mentally ill man with a stun gun because he refuses to leave his jail cell for a bond hearing. Or shooting an unarmed person at a traffic stop, or acting in any of the other reckless ways that police around the nation have acted resulting in the injury and death of people who posed no threat to them or anyone else.

Most law enforcement officials are dedicated professionals who put their lives on the line every day to protect the public. And their job is made more dangerous by the presence of those who wear a badge but who really aren't emotionally or mentally fit to do so.

There’s a lot that our Legislature and maybe even the Congress can do to reduce police brutality and restore public trust in law enforcement.

But the most important step is for law enforcement leaders to take a zero-tolerance approach to abusive behavior. It's to stop defending officers who let their emotions get out of control and injure or kill unarmed people and instead get rid of them, even when their actions aren’t criminal. Maybe even more importantly, it's also recognizing the warning signs before the officer ever gets into a situation where an innocent person gets killed or hurt.