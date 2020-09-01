Editorial: Plutonium deal a step in the right direction

The Department of Energy's best bet for getting rid of 9.5 metric tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site is grinding it up, mixing it with an inert substance, then burying it deep underground at the DOE's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (shown above) in New Mexico.

Workers load nuclear waste containers into an underground crypt at the federal government's WIPP facility, a salt mine in New Mexico. Provided