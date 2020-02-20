Editorial: Plan to oust Charleston school board members could backfire on critics

Monday’s gathering in support of a bill to make Charleston County School board members run in single-member districts reminded us of the Chinese proverb about being careful what you ask for.

Some people are backing the proposal — which also lops two years off the terms of school board members who were elected in 2018 — because they don’t like the board’s plan to increase diversity at Academic Magnet High and other exclusive and overwhelmingly white schools. Others like it because they oppose proposals (temporarily shelved) to close tiny, failing and overwhelmingly black schools and send the students to larger schools, where they can have access to better programs.

But imagine what would happen if the Legislature replaces school board members who are elected countywide with new members who represent just one-ninth of the county.

In no time, board members would find out how many students from their districts attend elite schools — either because they ask, parents tell them or school officials feel like they have an obligation to let them know. Those who represent districts with low numbers would insist on having slots reserved for students from their ninth of the county; after all, their job is to represent the interests of their district. And they’d probably get the reserved slots, because they’d form coalitions with the representatives of the other under-represented areas to approve that change. That sort of horse-trading is just what legislative bodies elected from single-member districts do.

So the result would be at least as much change to the magnet schools’ enrollment policies as the current board is proposing, but in a haphazard way based on hard quotas, rather than the well-thought-out way designed to ensure that the academic standards are maintained.

On the other side of this uncomfortable alliance of school district opponents, nearly all of the opposition to closing failing schools is from African Americans, because the targeted schools have overwhelmingly black student bodies. And, as we’ve noted before, the current school board has four African American members — compared to just three on the nine-member County Council whose districts would be used for the new school board. That means it’s likely that H.5034 would actually reduce the number of black school board members.

So there’s little reason to believe that the new board would be any more interested than the current board in maintaining the tiny failing schools where we’re spending much more per student than in the larger schools the students would transfer to. There’s also little reason to believe that the new board would be as interested as the current board in reducing racial disparities across the district — well, except when that’s the result of building coalitions that serve the interests of individual election districts rather than the district as a whole.

Worst of all, the new board that’s unlikely to satisfy any of the concerns about the current board’s plans likely would become more divisive and dysfunctional. The new board members would find it nearly impossible to focus on the needs of the school district as a whole because they’re fixated on the hyper-local concerns of small groups within their small districts. And our schools would suffer.

The bill is unlikely to become law unless all the senators who represent Charleston County agree to it, but if they come to an agreement, it could be on the governor’s desk within 24 hours. If this sounds like a bad idea, you need to tell your state senator, and House member, that you oppose their plan — while you still have a chance to stop it.