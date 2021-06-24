Editorial: People are returning to offices. SC needs traffic solutions.

The decline in traffic congestion was one of the few bright spots amid the pandemic. The interstates and major thoroughfares at times resembled the way they looked decades ago, when, of course, we all complained about too many people and cars but didn’t know how good we had it.
With more workers being called back to their offices, and others settling into a remote or hybrid work setting, traffic is picking up in the usual places. We hope commutes don’t become as frustrating and soul-draining as they were before the pandemic, but there already are days when you can’t tell the difference.
There’s also the undeniable fact that people keep moving to the Charleston area because it’s a great place to live. That certainly will keep adding to the number of cars and trucks using our roads.
All of this should serve as a reminder that we can’t use the temporary dropoff in traffic we saw during the pandemic as an excuse to abandon or slow the efforts to mitigate congestion. Rather, this is a chance to redouble those efforts.
Traffic congestion is a quality-of-life issue that goes beyond gripping the steering wheel tightly, our blood pressure rising and our heart racing. It’s more than having to get up earlier and earlier, to leave home earlier and earlier, just to get ahead of the predictable tidal wave of vehicles. It impacts decisions on where we live, shop and send our kids to school. And the cycle continues as Summerville, Goose Creek and other municipalities keep growing and the once-sleepy areas around and beyond them expand with more residents and businesses.
That’s why we’re encouraged by the work going into the planned Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus line and the associated discussions about zoning and planning along its route. Bike and pedestrian bridges and accommodations also are getting attention. There is better buy-in from the S.C. Department of Transportation with its formal Complete Streets plan. The moment also is right to look at the flexible work schedules that were promoted by a group of major employers in the Charleston area.
These efforts won’t solve all our traffic problems, but they show promise as commonsense ideas that will play a role in helping us manage congestion. And, we hope, lower our blood pressure.
Remote work has proven to be a good alternative for many workers, who then don’t have to drive to their office every day. And after a year of Zoom meetings and teleconferences, some tech companies are envisioning a future that could give those workers more ways to interact.
Google’s Project Starline unveiled last month essentially is a video-chat system with screens that give participants three-dimensional depth, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Wired magazine.
WeWork introduced holograms to 100 of its buildings, and Microsoft rolled out a “mixed reality” service that includes “three-dimensional images of people and content into the compatible displays of smart glasses or other devices,” according to the Journal.
New technology is never cheap, and there are limitations to their use, so don’t expect your boss to install a new hologram system anytime soon. But all of these point to a future with fewer people in offices and, we hope, fewer cars on the road.