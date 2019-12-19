A welcome compromise helped keep a large self-storage facility from dominating one of Mount Pleasant’s busiest and most vibrant commercial corridors, but similar spats are likely to continue to play out in Charleston County without a broader shift in policy.
Last year, the owners of the Peach Orchard Plaza shopping center on Coleman Boulevard asked to build a dense, multipurpose development there to replace an aging strip mall.
In order to accommodate that density of uses, the property — a so-called doughnut hole in Charleston County — would have to be hooked up to the sewer system, which requires annexing into Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant officials balked at the plans in early talks about the proposal, so the developers threatened to build a tall, blocky self-storage facility with no retail or other activity, which was allowable under county rules but not under the town’s.
After a back and forth, town officials and developers agreed to a scaled back version of the mixed-use plan, which Town Council approved in a 6-3 vote this fall.
Some sort of mixed commercial use for that property is in keeping with longstanding plans for Coleman Boulevard, so the compromise brings an ideal opportunity to make that corridor a little more walkable and people friendly.
But developers shouldn’t be able to pit the county against local municipalities in order to extract concessions from either governing body.
To prevent that kind of situation in the future, Charleston County officials and the towns and cities within the county need to work more closely together to make sure that local zoning rules are compatible across jurisdictions.
If Mount Pleasant’s zoning doesn’t readily allow large self-storage facilities on Coleman Boulevard, Charleston County’s shouldn’t either.
That specific problem has popped up elsewhere. A large self-storage facility looms uncharacteristically over Highway 61 from a county doughnut hole in West Ashley, for instance.
The issue of doughnut holes more generally is tricky, but state law should be changed to give municipalities more leeway to aggressively annex unincorporated land that’s surrounded by their city or town. The political and quality of life ramifications of any such change could be enormous.
Meanwhile, local leaders can work to ensure that municipal and county zoning works in concert, not at cross purposes. The county has worked closely with municipalities before, including on Johns Island and in other areas, but more can be done.
The future of Peach Orchard Plaza seems optimistic, thanks to a welcome display of pragmatism and cooperation on the part of Mount Pleasant and Charleston County officials. But it could have easily gone the other way.
And there’s no good reason moving forward to leave similar development concerns up to chance.