Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston and the neighborhoods that surround it represent the peak of car-dependent suburban development. So it should not come as a surprise that residents are starting to complain about traffic in the area.
North Charleston leaders’ proposed solution — widening the mostly two-lane Patriot Boulevard to four lanes — will not only not fix the problem, but it will almost certainly make it worse in the long-run, and at tremendous taxpayer expense.
Nor is a new 274-unit apartment complex going to significantly exacerbate traffic, as area residents recently suggested to The Post and Courier’s Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and David Slade, because apartments aren’t causing congestion.
A failed development pattern is responsible.
The neighborhoods surrounding Patriot Boulevard are a vast tangle of winding roads lined with over 1,000 homes. Much of the traffic is forced onto Patriot Boulevard and then onto nearby thoroughfares such as Dorchester Road, Ashley Phosphate Road or Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
It’s no wonder those roads are congested. There’s nowhere else for cars to go. And people have to use cars to get around.
Patriot Boulevard is about 4 miles from end to end, meaning it would take a pedestrian well over an hour to make the hike. In some of the nearby sprawling communities, a resident might have to walk more than a mile to get to Patriot Boulevard in the first place.
It’s a bit perverse that Patriot Boulevard is lined with high-quality sidewalks for its entire length, because even if one were so inclined, there’s not much to walk to.
Ashley Phosphate and nearby Dorchester Road are two of the deadliest roads in the region for pedestrians. Palmetto Commerce Parkway is lined with industrial buildings.
There’s a shopping center at the end of Wescott Boulevard, which would be a nice walkable amenity for hundreds more residents, were it not 2 miles from the intersection with Patriot Boulevard.
The area is so sprawling and disconnected that it would be almost impossible to provide effective public transportation, at least without relying heavily on a park-and-ride system.
There’s no way to get to a planned bus rapid transit route between Summerville and downtown Charleston except for on congested roads.
In short, Patriot Boulevard is designed to be a traffic problem.
Widening the road would provide short-term relief, but based on the amount of nearby developable land still sitting vacant, new lanes are sure to fill up almost as soon as they can be built.
A far better long-term plan would be to require better road connectivity between neighborhoods and to main arteries such as Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads.
New connector streets could also link the major roads in the area, creating something more like a grid, which would take traffic pressure off of dangerously overburdened streets and improve walking and biking.
Requiring a mix of uses in future developments would provide residents with more options for shopping, eating and working that don’t require a car for every trip.
Patriot Boulevard, like so many roads in Charleston-area suburbs, needs relief. But the standard solution — just widen it — won’t work nearly as well as neighborhood residents and North Charleston leaders hope. At least not for very long.
The problem isn’t the number of lanes. It’s the way we’re forcing residents to use them.