Editorial: Patients get a big victory on hospital price transparency

We welcome a federal appeals court decision that upholds the legality of requiring hospitals to publish the prices they charge patients for items and services. Hospitals had until Friday to start doing so or face a potential fine of $300 per day.
The rule to require transparency in hospital prices is an important part of the Trump administration’s effort to bring price competition and fairness into the medical business. Another aspect of that campaign, legislation to end “surprise” medical bills, was signed into law a week ago.
The hospital price data is expected to show that prices in a single hospital vary depending on the contracts negotiated with different insurers and the Medicare payment system. The variances across hospitals, especially in different areas of the country, are rather large, according to studies by the Rand Corp. and others.
The information will help insurers get the best price available for different procedures, which could ease the costs of medical insurance. It also will aid consumers facing a procedure that can be scheduled in advance in learning what choices they have, much as they now shop around for major appliances.
This could squeeze revenues at hospitals, which also will be burdened with the costs of implementing and maintaining the program. The hope is that they find economies that do not affect the quality of service and help contain the persistent problem of rising health care costs.
The American Hospital Association sued to block the rule when it was issued more than a year ago. The group’s suit was dismissed by a federal judge in the summer, and its appeal of that decision was unanimously rejected Tuesday by the federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
A spokesman for the trade group said it was considering its next steps but did not sound ready to give up its fight; “The AHA continues to believe that the disclosure of privately negotiated rates does nothing to help patients understand what they will actually pay for treatment and will create widespread confusion for them.”
The ruling is likely to stand. But the potential confusion over patients’ out-of-pocket expenses, which is what matters to most people, is a valid concern. This and other flaws in the rule should be examined and revised if necessary to aid consumers.
It is important that Congress keep a close eye on the implementation of the new rule to judge how effective it is in reducing health care costs. We hope the rule also sparks additional discussion about how to simplify and bring even more transparency to a complex issue that impacts many Americans.
Despite its flaws, the rule holds the promise of being another step in saving money for patients and helping them become smarter health care consumers.