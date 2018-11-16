Few of the nation’s roughly 200,000 federal prisoners will be home by Christmas, but if things go the way President Donald Trump wants them to, they’ll get a big gift in the form of the First Step Act.
Passage of the bill would also be a big bipartisan win for the White House, throw a lifeline to black people and other minorities disproportionately affected by harsh sentencing laws and potentially spur further reforms among state prisons, which hold far more of the 2.4 million people locked up in the United States.
On Wednesday, President Trump endorsed a Senate compromise that could have the already House-approved bill signed into law before Congress breaks for Christmas.
“Our whole nation benefits if former inmates are able to re-enter society as productive, law-abiding citizens,” the president said, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-.S.C., standing just behind him.
The package includes job training, greater access to educational and faith-based programs, the easing of mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders and giving judges greater leeway in applying sentencing laws. It also applies retroactively to laws that require longer sentences for crack cocaine compared to powder cocaine, among other things – all aimed at shortening sentences and reintegrating prisoners into society.
Bipartisan support for the bill spearheaded by Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner has been remarkable and not just in Congress. Supporters range from the conservative Heritage Foundation, national police organizations and the Koch brothers to the American Civil Liberties Union, The New York Times editorial board and scores of celebrities.
The departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who opposed much of the reforms, has also seemingly given a boost to the First Step Act.
Some laws that seemed to make sense 20 or 30 years ago have simply outlived their usefulness, and too many Americans suffer a lifetime in the shadows of society even after their release from prison.
The First Step Act also gives Congress a well-timed opportunity to show the American people it can look past politics to do what is right for the country.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is expected to soon start whipping votes, could also use a win. Only two House Republicans voted against the original bill, which has since been bolstered by Senate amendments aimed at softening overly harsh sentencing laws.
About 35 states, including South Carolina, have already enacted criminal justice reforms that demonstrate prison populations can be reduced without adding to crime rates. Much of the First Step Act is focused on providing prisoners incentives for participating in programs proven to reduce recidivism.
For too long, federal prison reforms have been stalled at the expense of too many lives and too many tax dollars. The First Step Act is intrinsically good legislation and its passage would be a good first step in breaking down the partisan gridlock in Washington.
The president has signaled he’s ready to sign the bill. The Senate must put it on his desk.