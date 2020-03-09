Editorial: Pass conservation bill, national park funding

President Donald Trump recently announced he would sign into law a bill to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Act and provide about $1.3 billion annually for maintaining national parks. The Senate must approve this critical measure that would end the annual cycle of sweating out congressional approval of the money needed to protect the nation’s cherished environmental sites and help fund important projects.
The breakthrough is great news. The announcement was followed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he would bring the bill to a floor vote within a week or two. The move represents a turnaround from the president’s budget, which provided only a small fraction of the Land and Water Act’s authorized funding.
If Senate Bill 500 sponsored by Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Steve Daines, R-Montana, is approved, $900 million would be made available annually for land conservation, outdoor recreation, parks and matching grants to states and local governments. Critically, the funding would come at no taxpayer expense. The money is derived from royalties on offshore oil and gas leases.
The bill also would incorporate legislation aimed at whittling down a roughly $12 billion backlog of maintenance projects in national parks.
“ … When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands,” the president tweeted last week.
There has been some Democratic grumbling, but the bill has been widely praised by conservation groups and enjoys mostly bipartisan support in the Senate. And regardless of political machinations, it would deliver a significant boost for land conservation efforts nationwide and for our national parks. The House has already approved full, permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Since it was first funded in 1965, the LWCF has provided about $300 million for South Carolina national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges, as well as state and local government projects, such as Charleston’s Waterfront Park, the county’s Greenbelt Program and state forestry programs. The money also has been used for flood-mitigation projects, something that should be of particular interest in the Lowcountry.
We urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support this important conservation bill.
Last year, the LWCF was about half funded, and little progress was made in funding national parks.
The passage of the latest bill would be a bipartisan win for the president at a time he needs to rally support, and it could help bring back into the fold some estranged conservation-minded Republicans who had been put off by the expansion of oil drilling and mining leases on federal land (and attempts to extend that work off the Atlantic Coast).
Most importantly, it would be a big win for land conservation efforts and fixing up national parks, all of which benefit the general public.
The Senate should seize this opportunity to do something with a lasting impact for American citizens.