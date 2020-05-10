Editorial: Pascoe-Quinn order shows much cleanup work left on SC corruption probe

We never cared very much if former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn went to prison. As with every politician convicted of corruption, what we cared about was that he was convicted, and therefore no longer able to profit from a position of public trust. And that happened.

We also care about making sure prosecutors color inside the lines. Because prosecutors have the power to destroy lives through a mere indictment, we have to hold them to higher standards than other officials. It’s more important for them to act with integrity and scrupulously adhere to all of the legal constraints that are placed on them than to win convictions.

So we welcome the S.C. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that a prosecutor can’t enter into a plea agreement with a criminal defendant, support that plea agreement in court and then try to take it back if the judge doesn’t sentence the now-convicted defendant as harshly as the prosecutor wanted. Such behavior violates all standards of fair play. As the court put it on Wednesday in rejecting Solicitor David Pascoe’s request for a do-over of Mr. Quinn’s plea agreement and no-prison sentence for misconduct in office: “The State is not an ‘aggrieved party’ permitted to appeal … because it successfully secured a guilty verdict against Respondent through plea agreement.”

We also welcome news that the court plans to review Mr. Pascoe’s promise not to bring charges against five former clients of Mr. Quinn’s father, political consultant Richard Quinn, as part of “corporate integrity agreements” that required them to pay a total of $352,000 to his office — agreements that critics have suggested looked like extortion.

Associate Justice John Few noted in a separate opinion that the justices had asked Mr. Pascoe and Attorney General Alan Wilson in March to explain what statutory authority exists for such agreements to be made and for the money to go to Mr. Pascoe’s office rather than the state. But after the coronavirus limited court activity, the justices decided to rule on Mr. Quinn’s case and incorporate those questions into the appeal of another corruption case.

And we appreciate Justice Few’s reminder of the problems the Supreme Court created when it rewrote the State Grand Jury law to allow Mr. Pascoe to retain control of the corruption investigation, unsupervised, over Mr. Wilson’s objection. We hope the Legislature will pay attention.

Section 14-7-1630(B) of S.C. law says the state attorney general and the SLED chief must agree to initiate a State Grand Jury investigation, but the court wrote in 2016 that the Legislature couldn’t have possibly meant to limit that power to the attorney general himself, so it was interpreting the law to let the attorney general designate someone else to act.

The court’s reinterpretation of the law didn’t provide any details about who the attorney general could designate (a local solicitor? a federal prosecutor? a private attorney?), or why, or how that designation could be relinquished, which means there are no limits. And by implication it allows the SLED chief to lend out his power to any sheriff or small-town police chief.

We aren’t sure whether the power to impanel the State Grand Jury should be limited to the attorney general himself, but we know that writing law isn’t the job of courts. It’s the job of the Legislature.

Lawmakers need to either clarify that they really did intend for the law to say what it says in the S.C. Code of Laws, or else they need to change it to say what the court said it says — and spell out who may replace the attorney general and SLED chief in initiating a State Grand Jury investigation, and under what circumstances they may do so. There is no excuse for their continued refusal to address this.