Editorial: Ouster of Citadel chairman highlights problem of legislative control

If you needed another example of why the Legislature shouldn’t appoint university trustees, a freshman state senator was kind enough to provide it last week when he forced the chairman of The Citadel Board of Visitors to resign.
Fred Price Jr. didn’t withdraw his candidacy for reappointment because his supporters let him know he didn’t have enough votes to win — which is how such things generally occur; indeed, there’s reason to believe he would have been reelected.
Instead, as The Post and Courier’s Adam Benson reports, Col. Price withdrew abruptly last week after a legislative screening committee that had already cleared him for reappointment called him back for more questions — which happened after Sen. Stephen Goldfinch accused him of being dishonest about his support for a policy designed to reduce hazing and threatened to become more vocal in his accusations and to file a bill to impose term limits on Citadel trustees.
We don’t particularly want to referee the disagreement between Col. Price and Sen. Goldfinch, although it’s worth noting that Col. Price apparently answered some questions badly in a screening hearing earlier this year, and that Mr. Goldfinch was warning trustees several months before that of the “consequences” of supporting the so-called sophomore shuffle, which moves freshmen into new companies for their sophomore year in an effort to curb hazing, which is a crime in South Carolina.
But even if Mr. Goldfinch felt like he had been misled into believing that Mr. Price would try to reverse the sophomore shuffle, he and other disgruntled Citadel alumni had ample opportunity, by the time it became clear that wouldn’t happen, to recruit someone to run against the chairman — which would have allowed the full Legislature to decide whether trustees should have prohibited The Citadel’s president from implementing the policy.
It’s unfortunate that Mr. Price chose to fold under the senator’s threats, but it’s even more unfortunate that our state selects college trustees in a way that allows a single determined senator to have inordinate say over those selections. Although we can’t recall anything this blatant happening before (lawmakers usually try to hide their tracks), legislators frequently put a thumb on trustee elections by supporting a candidate in return for certain pledges, even help getting their children into a college.
In fact, the secrecy that normally surrounds such legislative meddling is what gives it so much power to influence the selections not only of trustee candidates but also judicial candidates, who also are elected by the Legislature, and even policies of state agencies not controlled directly by the governor.
Unfortunate too is the fact that, having gotten his way, Mr. Goldfinch apparently won’t be following through with his threat to propose legislation limiting the terms of Citadel trustees. Given how long people tend to serve in these appointed positions, we think term limits might not be a bad idea for The Citadel trustees, as well as trustees for all state colleges. Although term limits for elected officials are problematic, in part because they restrict voters’ constitutional right to select the candidates of their choice, legislators have no constitutional right to select the trustees of their choice.
For that matter, there’s no constitutional reason our legislators should select college trustees at all — and several good reasons why they shouldn’t. Among them: Our system of government assigns law-writing to legislators, and hiring the people to carry out those laws to the governor. When 170 people are empowered to make a decision, nobody is responsible — particularly when the decision is made without a vote.