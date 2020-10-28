Editorial: Our picks for Charleston County Council

The fortuitous prosperity of Charleston County has largely masked the dysfunction of its governing body, County Council, which often seems led by whoever can rustle up the votes of five of its nine members on any given day.

County Council has been sued over its flip-flopping on completing Interstate 526 to Johns Island, an unnecessary and wasteful project suddenly resurrected only after the council pulled a fast one and announced it would use sales tax money collected for other road projects, not 526.

It also lost more than $10 million in a clumsy and unsuccessful bid to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital on Rivers Avenue into a social services center.

The county’s new recycling center project has been slowed by a series of setbacks that highlighted a lack of proper oversight; the county administrator suddenly retired a year ago; and the council faces a broad and understandable outcry over plans to widen a highway through a historic African American community in East Cooper.

So the County Council elections are critically important. Unfortunately, most voters won’t have a say in this single-member district election format. Only four of the nine seats are up this year, and two members face no major-party opposition (District 4 Councilman Henry Darby is unopposed for a fifth term, and District 7 Councilman Brantley Moody faces only a third-party challenge in his bid for a second term). The good news is that voters in Districts 3 and 6 will choose new leaders who we hope will help the county right its ship.

READ THE CANDIDATES ANSWERS to our questionnaires at postandcourier.com/opinion/election2020/

Joe McKeown for District 3

Voters in this district, which covers parts of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, have two solid choices, but we believe Republican Joe McKeown is the better option.

Mr. McKeown is not running as an incumbent — Elliott Summey chose not to seek another term after his controversial hiring as CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority — but Mr. McKeown is no stranger to County Council either, having served from 2006 to 2010. He is the state director for his former County Council colleague, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. One of his key messages is the need for the county to work closely not only with its municipalities and neighboring counties, but also with state agencies. His experience can help it do just that.

Democrat Rob Wehrman, who works as a public defender, is a new face to county politics, but he has some ideas worth considering on affordable housing, flooding and traffic, and he opposes expanding S.C. Highway 41 to five lanes through the Phillips community. We also agree with his view that County Council should have acted already to start an affordable housing fund rather than punting it to voters; he nevertheless supports the referendum.

We believe that Mr. McKeown’s proven record of service, including work toward consolidating dispatch operations and joint planning with the county and the town of Mount Pleasant, sets him apart. He is a businessman and self-described “budget hawk” who would be prepared to handle difficult financial decisions that the county will face because of the pandemic. He also would work to ensure stable leadership among the county’s top staff. “The county cannot afford any more turnover,” he says. “The key words here are accountability and improvement.” Mr. McKeown said he still is studying the issue of how to widen S.C. Highway 41, and we encourage him, if elected, to vote to protect the Phillips community.

Kylon Middleton for District 6

District 6 voters should elect Democrat Kylon Middleton, who already is well-known to many in the Charleston community because of his recent leadership in building bridges between the Charleston Police Department and the city’s minority community. The pastor of Mount Zion AME Church played a leading role in Charleston’s Illumination Project, which helped usher in a racial disparity audit and ongoing reforms. “We cannot defund the police, but we must build trust between police and citizens,” he says.

He rightly faults County Council for its $33 million boondoggle with the former Naval Hospital (ultimately expected to cost taxpayers at least $10 million to $12 million) and pledges to work to rebuild the resulting loss of trust. His top issues are working on flooding solutions, affordable housing and offering more transit options, including a long-overdue safe passage over the North Bridge for those on foot and on bicycles.

On the housing front, he would urge state lawmakers to allow local governments to adopt inclusionary zoning, which essentially would give them the option of requiring developers to include a certain number of affordable units in their project. The concept has pros and cons but merits consideration as another tool in a region where a lack of affordable housing is a burden for far too many residents and impacts nearly everyone in terms of traffic congestion and quality of life. As for flooding, “working with other governmental entities is critical ..., and I have the relationships in place to make progress on these issues starting Day 1.”

For these reasons, we believe Kylon Middleton is the best choice for District 6.