To read The New York Times’ breathless coverage over the past several months, one might think that Facebook and other tech companies are actively spying on us all, rooting through our most personal information and selling it to the highest bidder.
Of course, that’s actually a pretty accurate description of what’s going on. It’s just that most of us are not only more or less resigned to that reality but actively approve of it, at least as far as we’re willing to trade some degree of privacy for certain conveniences.
Take, for example, a recent Times investigation on the extent to which apps track the locations of our phones. Reporters found that they could create highly detailed maps of cellphone users’ daily lives based on their GPS data.
Somehow this was supposed to be shocking.
But lots of common apps rely almost entirely on GPS information. Google Maps can’t give you directions without knowing where you are. An Uber driver can’t pick you up without an address. People “check in” to locations around the world on Instagram and Facebook.
To be sure, the potential to abuse location tracking is tremendous. If Google Maps can pinpoint your location so precisely that it can tell you to turn right in 300 feet, so can the government, or anybody else able to access a cellphone's GPS data.
But that’s not exactly news. Nor is it new, since cellphone technology has always allowed relatively specific location tracking. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
Cellphone users almost always have to agree to let an app track their location. And they can revoke that permission at any time.
The Times’ most recent story details the data that Facebook quietly shared with third-party websites and apps like Spotify, Netflix and Amazon. Some of the alleged abuses — like sharing users’ private messages — probably constitute legitimate misconduct that ought to warrant some sort of repercussions.
But again, Facebook users often give Facebook permission to use their information for all kinds of things.
They agree to hand over basic personal information in order to fill out a quiz that will tell them which “Game of Thrones” character they are, for example. Or they give Facebook access to their phone contacts in order to find people they might know.
Most of the data “sharing” that the Times alleges occurred was likely the result of Facebook users signing into other websites via their Facebook accounts. Doing so would necessarily allow third-party sites to access some amount of information.
Is that an invasion of privacy? Sort of. But it’s also a convenience. And increasingly people who do anything online will need to decide how comfortable they are trading some degree of privacy for free social networking or personalized services.
Besides, nobody is forcing anyone to open a Facebook account. And the overt ways in which people abuse tech platforms — using Facebook to manipulate elections or facilitate genocide, using WhatsApp to spark riots and lynchings, using Twitter to bully and harass — are far more concerning than Netflix knowing who you went to high school with.
It’s not a bad idea to set some clearer ground rules on getting consent to use and share personal data. But we ought to be wary of heavy-handed regulation of online activity, a notion reaffirmed every time Congress displays a shocking lack of internet literacy while grilling the unlucky tech executive du jour.
The cliché that nothing on the internet is private rings truer now than ever before. It’s not a secret. It’s not a surprise. And better to let personal caution prevail than usher in a crushing new layer of regulatory bureaucracy.