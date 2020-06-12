Editorial: Our approach to broadband needs a shakeup

Nearly everyone agrees that access to high-quality broadband internet services is vitally important to South Carolina's public education, public health and economic development. The state's congressional delegation has spoken with one voice, and Gov. Henry McMaster and his AccelerateSC task force have weighed in with proposals for aggressive state involvement. Bills to expand access to broadband are pending in the state Senate.
There is promising action by some of the state’s electric cooperatives to push broadband out to their rural consumers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has several small grants to improve rural access. And there is a hopeful move afoot in Congress to expand access to rural areas across the country, but the timing and ultimate extent of that help remain unclear.
There are some efforts toward this end in South Carolina, but the state needs a more coherent approach. South Carolina does not have an agency or other organization charged with overseeing the task. The last one, a nonprofit agency called Connect South Carolina, shut down in 2017. And South Carolina law virtually rules out public subsidies for internet expansion.
We need a clear public commitment backed by strong leadership willing to take on the obstacles and produce results.
Clearly there is a need. Broadband Now, a consumer-oriented source of data on internet coverage, ranks the states on access to good quality broadband services. Only 36% of South Carolina residents qualify, compared to 81% in North Carolina and 67% in Georgia. It costs most South Carolinians at least $60 a month — a steep price for some families — to buy broadband from commercial suppliers, who by law have a virtual lock on the business.
The policy has been that commercial suppliers will build out their broadband networks as rapidly as demand materializes, and that they will compete with each other on price but will not have to face competition from publicly owned utilities. That may have been enough as long as the public service requirements of good broadband access were not paramount. The COVID-19 experience has changed that.
Public education pays to bring children to schools, and Medicaid pays to transport patients to doctors. But broadband can deliver the some of the same essential services by bringing school to children and medical advice to patients. These are legitimate public services and should be viewed as such.
That will take a revolution in the way state government and the Legislature have approached the question of broadband in the past. There will be no single solution to this problem, and it likely will need to be a combination of state and federal government programs. Everyone should remain engaged and look for opportunities to shape a coherent approach for the benefit of South Carolinians.