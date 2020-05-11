Editorial: Oppose barrier island development

Plans for a high-end resort on Bay Point Island didn’t meet Beaufort County’s definition of “ecotourism” in December. But now they do.
Yes, some facets of the project have changed. But one fact that hasn’t changed is that one of South Carolina’s last undeveloped barrier islands should be left alone.
The would-be developers did agree to generate more of the resort’s electricity with solar panels, catch more rainwater and explore alternatives to a package sewage plant, perhaps by composting waste or using septic tanks. The International Ecotourism Society endorsed the plan too.
After studying the proposal, the head of the group wrote that, “We can state definitively that the Bay Point Island development plan meets the definition of ecotourism as defined by TIES.”
That apparently was enough to convince Beaufort County development director Eric Greenway that the plans now jibed with the county’s definition, though he cautioned the agreement in terms shouldn’t be construed as approval. That ultimately will be up to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which will hold a public hearing on the plan, probably in June.
Ideally, the island would be left to change with the tides and storms and to support coastal wildlife. The $100 million project is under consideration even as the threat of rising seas, stronger hurricanes and increased flooding has spurred many coastal areas to look for ways to make their communities more resilient and to restrict development.
Perhaps land trusts and other conservation groups could come up with enough funding to offer the owners an acceptable alternative — to cash out and get a tax break in exchange for an easement that restricts the island to activities such as day trips or limited overnight camping.
But even if conservation groups are unable to raise the money to buy out the investors, they should help rally coastal residents who want the island left in a natural state for future generations to appreciate.
Plans to develop the roughly 345-acre island just north of Hilton Head are a joint venture between the property owners — the main owner is European investor Philippe Cahen — and Bangkok-based Six Senses resorts. Together, they plan to put up 50 villas and other buildings that could host about 100 guests at a time.
Despite the new ecotourism ruling, not much else is different, according to Juliana Smith of the Coastal Conservation League, which opposes the plan. The development still would have an irreversible effect on the ecology of the crescent-shaped piece of land that supports a variety of shorebirds and is an important nesting spot for endangered sea turtles.
Marquetta Goodwine, Queen Quet of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, also wants none of it. Bay Point Island serves as a buffer to St. Helena Island, the heartland of the Gullah culture. She worries traditional fishing grounds will no longer be accessible and that development will drive up property values and taxes.
“So, our cultural community is not only being encroached on environmentally but also economically,” she said. “These things have already caused displacement issues … over the generations.”
Beaufort County’s Board of Zoning Appeals must carefully weigh popular opposition against any potential benefits. A change.org petition opposing the development has more than 6,800 signatories.
If enough people rightly say no to the development, the zoning board should give their voices every consideration when weighing the project.