Editorial: Opportunity Zones must benefit investors and residents

With much of the economy on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, the IRS pushed back tax-filing deadlines to July 15, then pushed back the deadline for plowing capital gains into Opportunity Zone funds to reap tax benefits under the president’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Under rules finalized in December, investors have 180 days after realizing capital gains to reinvest in Opportunity Zone funds to reduce and defer capital gains taxes through 2026. Now that deadline has been extended to July 15, meaning investors whose 180-day window would have closed after April 1 now have until July 15 to invest in a qualified OpZone fund.
This action is mostly of interest to developers, tax attorneys and hedge fund managers. In the stock market tumult caused by the pandemic, it’s good for high net worth individuals who want to diversify their investments with an alternative to equity markets.
But the overall program, co-sponsored by Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., is intended to create jobs and pump capital into economically distressed areas designated Opportunity Zones. That includes the Neck Area, which is partly in Charleston and partly in North Charleston.
The impacts of Opportunity Zones have been hard to gauge so far in part because the legislation required few reporting standards on investments. But most of the money has been flowing to real estate development, some of which is evident locally. Significantly, the long-idled, 133-acre Magnolia development was recently restarted. Its first phase is expected to include 3,500 residential units, 850,000 square feet of office space, 420,000 feet of retail and 690 hotel rooms.
If done right, the Opportunity Zone program will benefit low-income residents in the Neck Area, not simply displace them. That’s why the Charleston and North Charleston city councils need to use their authority to regulate what happens: for instance, by demanding developers build affordable housing instead of paying in-lieu fees.
All of this is important because redevelopment of the Neck Area will play a role in the region’s future. Residents would benefit from a sustainable mix of affordable housing and middle-class jobs.
The IRS extension for Opportunity Zone investments should serve as strong reminder for local governments to ensure the program benefits both the business people who invest in it and the residents in need of help toward a better life.