Editorial: Opportunity Zones must benefit investors and residents

The long-stalled Magnolia development in the Charleston Neck Area is coming back to life in the region's most significant federal Opportunity Zone. The IRS recently extended to July 15 the deadline for plowing capital gains into Opportunity Zone funds to defer and reduce taxes.

In the Charleston area, the more than 133-acre Magnolia site stands out because it's a long-neglected, polluted industrial area where tens of millions of dollars are being spent to reclaim the land. Gavin McIntyre/Staff