Editorial: Ongoing fuss over SC beach parking restrictions highlights bigger challenge

There’s reason to hope that the ongoing tension between the Isle of Palms and the S.C. Department of Transportation will subside before beach season begins to peak in a few months. Competing bills pending in the General Assembly have motivated the agency and city officials to keep talking in an effort to agree on a new parking plan.
We encourage those efforts to reach a compromise that both sides can live with — one that balances the beach community’s safety concerns with South Carolinians’ right to access their public beaches by traveling on, then reasonably parking on, state-owned roads.
A brokered deal likely would lead to a better and more expeditious outcome than waiting on lawmakers to pass a bill to clear things up. One bill by state Rep. Joe Bustos, R-Mount Pleasant, would eliminate the state’s say over parking on its streets and leave that up to cities and towns. Another bill pending in the Senate would clarify that beach communities can’t restrict parking on state roads without the Transportation Department signing off. If the latter passes, the conversations between DOT and beach communities would continue, but the agency would have added legal leverage.
A long-simmering dispute over beach parking came to a head in the summer, when the Isle of Palms and other beach communities restricted access because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That triggered a backlash among other state residents who believed the restrictions unfairly kept them from accessing a public beach. The situation was most acute on the Isle of Palms, which had acted in recent years to restrict and regulate parking. Before the pandemic, the Transportation Department largely limited its parking review to safety concerns, such as ensuring clear passage for emergency vehicles and that no cars parked too close to intersections. But the reaction raised the question of whether the agency should scrutinize those plans even more; last month, it rejected the Isle of Palms’ parking plan and even revoked a previously approved 2015 plan that barred nonresidents from using spaces on most streets.
Taking a step back, the beach parking dispute is a piece of a larger puzzle that has challenged South Carolina’s cities for years: Our state has the country’s fourth-largest state-owned road system, with the Transportation Department controlling more than half of all road miles. And many state-owned and -maintained roads actually look very much like local roads; half of all state roads are quiet, secondary streets that don’t qualify for federal funding.
This creates a host of challenges whenever a city wants to try something new to make a street more appealing. For example, the state rejected Charleston’s plan to add trees along western Calhoun Street years ago. When the city wanted to redo the Low Battery, including changes to medians, parking and crosswalks, it opted to take ownership of Murray Boulevard from the state. North Charleston recently assumed control of part of Spruill and Reynolds avenues. Both run through older parts of the city that are revitalizing or are targeted for revitalization soon; the city was interested because owning the road gives it more leeway to handle parking, bike lanes and other design changes.
Even as more road funding rolls in with the higher gas tax approved in 2017, the Department of Transportation is looking to shrink the number of roads the state is responsible for maintaining.
A few years ago, the agency launched a $10 million trial program to encourage local governments to take over certain state roads within their jurisdiction. Each transfer would come with an advance payment from the state to help maintain the road for the next 40 years. Nearly 20 local governments, including the cities of Charleston, North Charleston and Greenville, as well as Charleston County, expressed interest, but election turnover and other priorities have delayed any decisions. None of the money has been spent so far, but that could change later this year.
When she unveiled the pilot program, S.C. Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said it would help the state narrow its focus on improving larger highways and bridges. And the state should continue to own and maintain all of the state’s major traffic arteries, even those that run through cities and towns. But it makes sense for cities and towns to control other local streets, which are the capillaries to those arteries.
The state should follow through on its pilot program and expand it down the road. True, some local officials weren’t interested because they thought the agency didn’t offer enough incentives. While they would receive a sum projected to be sufficient for 40 years of maintenance, what happens after that? Perhaps the answer should not be a more generous handout from the state but an expansion of local governments’ ability to raise revenue.
Maintaining roads is an expensive job. If the state wants local governments to handle a larger chunk of our streets and roads — and it should — the Legislature ought to help them find a way to pay for that.