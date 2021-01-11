Editorial: One-up McMaster's plan to expand 4K, improve early education for SC kids

The S.C. Legislature has no more important obligation than providing a decent education to all children. It's right there in the state constitution (hence: obligation), and getting it right will do more than all the business-friendly efforts to attract good jobs to our state, chip away at poverty and make South Carolina a place we want our children and grandchildren to spend their lives.

And the crucial first step to getting it right is ensuring that all kids start school ready to learn: able to count and recite the alphabet and name their colors — and yes, there are a lot of 5-year-olds who can’t do any of those things, and most of them never catch up — and able to play well with others and respect authority and use their indoor voices and possessing a host of other hard and soft skills that middle-class parents take for granted.

That makes offering poor kids a 4-year-old kindergarten program designed to teach those things one of the best investments our state can make. So we’re encouraged to see that, after getting off track in the fall with his efforts to pay parents to abandon the public schools, Gov. Henry McMaster has refocused on early childhood education.

In place of his ill-conceived voucher plan for public schools, the governor announced last week that he would spend $7 million in federal COVID relief funding to provide expanded day and summer programs for children eligible for the full-day 4K program. That will serve the dual purpose of providing even more enrichment for the children who need it most and enabling their parents to return to work.

And Mr. McMaster’s 2021-22 state budget proposal, released days later, urges the Legislature to spend $48 million to expand 4K to cover all children living in poverty, not just those in the highest-poverty school districts; that could nearly double enrollment.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, data indicated that South Carolina’s lower income, five-year-old children are increasingly entering kindergarten unprepared to learn and without the necessary literacy and language skills,” the governor said. “This makes them immediately ‘at risk’ and unlikely to ever catch up. By the third grade, the best indicators of progress and future success are reading and writing skills. Without them, these children are less likely to graduate or obtain the skills necessary to enter the workforce and contribute to our economy and their own success. A 10-month absence from a normal classroom has likely made this problem worse.”

Fortunately, a lot of kids didn’t miss 10 months of 4K, although they all missed more than two months while Mr. McMaster had all schools closed and those enrolled in public school 4K programs missed three or four months as public schools refused to let students back into the classroom in September. Worse, many parents pulled their kids out of the 4K programs during the pandemic; enrollment is down 12% in private and nonprofit child-care centers and 23% in public school 4K classes.

Worse still, we’ve never had enough kids enrolled in 4K classes, which the state just got serious about two decades ago, despite decades of brain research showing that what happens in the first four or five years of life plays a critical role in a child’s success.

With parents who read to them and play with them, children’s brains form the neural pathways that make learning easier for the rest of their lives. Without that stimulation — with hours in front of the TV, or any other screen, instead of personal interaction and encouragement, and education — their brains don’t develop as well, and learning is difficult.

So we urge the Legislature to adopt the governor's 4K spending proposal and one-up it, by also expanding our state's commitment to even earlier education, through the smart S.C. First Steps to School Readiness programs designed to help parents be better teachers to their children from birth to age 3. Even if we eventually make up all the ground children have lost during the pandemic, that still won't be enough for the many, many children in our state who already weren't getting the foundation they need to succeed.