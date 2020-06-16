Editorial: One subdivision plan on Johns Island that should just go away

The issue of flooding and drainage in the city of Charleston is remarkably complex and depends on both the source of the water — heavy rains, storm surges, high tides — as well as the geographical part of the city where that water shows up.
But most everyone would agree that Johns Island, a once-rural sea island bearing the brunt of much of the city’s new suburban development, is a particular problem spot. It was one of four areas singled out during the city’s recent Dutch Dialogues, a holistic approach to rethinking the city’s relationship with water.
And that’s why we would encourage the Charleston Planning Commission to hit the pause button and decline to extend its prior approval for a 205-lot subdivision known as Oakville Plantation.
In 2018, the Planning Commission voted, 4-3, to approve the concept plan for three relatively low-lying parcels along Johns Island’s riverbanks. The developer is going back before the commission Wednesday for a one-year extension, a request that normally would be met with a rubber stamp with the word “Yes” on it.
But there’s little normal here, starting with the heavy opposition from neighbors of the 201-acre property next to Charleston Executive Airport. Neighbors’ concerns, which involved traffic and flooding, didn’t carry the day two years ago, as city officials said a planning commission’s review is designed only to make sure the new development has proper street widths and setbacks.
But the city is rewriting its comprehensive plan with a special focus on drainage and flooding. Most of this land is between 4 and 9 feet above sea level. Much of the risk and danger of how poorly placed development can worsen flooding has become more apparent in only the past two years.
Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League believes the delay in Oakville’s start of construction gives the city a legal opening to tap the brakes. “During this entire two-year period, the one thing they have not done is any ongoing construction,” he said. “They did not submit anything to (the city’s Technical Review Committee) to trigger that action, therefore, there is no precedence to approve this extension.”
It’s become increasingly clear that Johns Island, Charleston’s fastest growing area, has suffered from a lack of coordinated planning that has compounded its flooding and traffic problems over the past decade. The good news is the city appears to be making progress to catch up, but until it does, it should do what it can to prevent the most ill-conceived development plans from taking another step.