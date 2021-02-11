Editorial: One simple step to more black judges on the SC bench

Black legislators were understandably upset last week when the S.C. General Assembly rejected all four black candidates for judgeships and elected 24 white judges. Just as they’ve been upset nearly every time the Legislature has selected judges since Republicans took control of the House and Senate. And back when Democrats were in control of both bodies.

Because in a state that’s nearly a third black, only 13% of Supreme, Appeals, Circuit and Family court judges are black.

Judges are supposed to make their decisions based on the U.S. Constitution, the state constitution, the laws and the evidence presented in the courtroom. So it shouldn't matter what race they are. But the fact is that race, like gender and age and geography and life experience — especially life experience — influences how judges process the facts and the legal arguments that are presented inside that courtroom.

Even if you decide you want only conservative judges, a conservative judge who grew up in poverty is going to process that information differently than a conservative judge who grew up in wealth, one from the Upstate differently than one from the Lowcountry, a woman differently than a man and, yes, a black conservative judge differently than a white conservative judge. It’s not only reasonable but wise to want to see those differences reflected on the bench.

We don’t think most legislators are deliberately refusing to elect black judges. But they're not deliberately trying to diversity the bench, in terms of race or gender or much of anything else. And the only way to change the status quo is to have someone who says, when I have two equally qualified candidates, I’m going to pick the black one, or the woman, or the one who grew up in poverty, or the one who grew up on a farm, or the one who chose law as a second career, or whatever.

The key to that sentence is “someone” — as in, one person, instead of 170 people.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

When 170 legislators elect 24 judges, they’re all jockeying to get their preferred candidates elected. Oh, you like this candidate in the fifth race? Well, I don’t really care, so I’ll vote for your candidate — if you’ll vote for mine in the eighth race. And I really want that candidate in the eighth race to win, so I’ll vote for this other legislator's candidate in the first race even though I sort prefer the other one. And so on until you have 24 different winning coalitions. When one person appoints 24 judges, he can make race or gender or geography or anything else a priority.

The huge flaw in the way South Carolina selects judges is that it’s controlled entirely by the Legislature, with no input from the third co-equal branch of government, the governor. Lawmakers could fix this by either letting the governor instead of legislative leaders appoint the members of the nominating commission that vets candidates or by letting the governor appoint candidates from among those nominated, and with Senate confirmation.

Either change would solve the problem of too much legislative control over the judiciary, but gubernatorial appointment would also solve the problem with diversity — or at least make a solution conceivable.

It is inconceivable that any S.C. governor in the past 50 years who had to appoint 24 judges, and had four qualified African Americans to choose from, would appoint 24 white judges. Indeed, for decades now, S.C. governors have done a better job than the Legislature at diversifying their appointments. Gov. Mark Sanford, for example, had a Cabinet that was 25% black (and 33% female), even though far fewer black people than that are Republicans.

If Henry McMaster doesn’t have a very diverse Cabinet — and he doesn’t, with two African Americans and three women among 15 or 18 members, depending on how you define the Cabinet — it’s at least in part because people haven’t been focusing on this as much as they did with his predecessors. That’s a problem of priorities, not of the idea.

You know what they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results? That’s what people who want more diversity on the bench have been doing for decades. Maybe it’s time to work with those Republicans who have been trying for years to let the governor appoint judges. It’s hard to imagine the results could be less diverse than what we’re getting now.