If you read this newspaper, you’ll find many examples showing how the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the nation’s foremost civil rights leader whose life and legacy we celebrate today, laid the groundwork for a more just and equitable society.
But that work remains unfinished.
For example:
• The Charleston County School Board is making difficult, some would say long-overdue, choices about many of its worst-performing schools. While the school district has been desegregated, these struggling schools remain predominantly black, while many of the highest-performing schools are predominantly white.
• State lawmakers are grappling with reforms that likewise would address the state’s most struggling schools and school districts to give their students a better chance of receiving an education that will help them lead a meaningful, productive life.
• Police departments in North Charleston and Charleston are trying to improve their relationships with the minority communities they serve, those that often need police protection the most but trust police the least. The city of Charleston has been especially ambitious in this regard, undertaking a racial bias audit to complement its Illumination Project efforts.
• South Carolina’s prisons are overcrowded and understaffed and populated predominantly by African Americans. If another riot occurred, like the one in Lee County in 2018 that claimed the lives of seven inmates, the reaction would likely be one of sadness, not shock.
• Health disparities between South Carolina’s white and African-American populations remain a real thing. Not only did the number of S.C. infants who died before their first birthday increase significantly in the past year, but black infants died at a rate more than twice as high as white infants.
We could go on, but that’s probably not necessary. It’s clear that despite significant and laudable gains in many areas, we remain far from the colorblind society that Dr. King so eloquently envisioned during his all-too-short life.
And we point all this out not to instill a sense of frustration or resignation; in fact, there’s perhaps more hope than ever, because many of the problems that still plague us are being spoken about publicly and acted upon, not just swept under the rug.
It’s also important to acknowledge that these aren’t exclusively racial issues. During his life, Dr. King worked toward the betterment not only of African Americans but of all people. Better schools, lower prison populations and healthier lives benefit all, and that’s what we should work for to honor him.
“God is not interested merely in the freedom of black men,” Dr. King said in a 1960 speech at DePauw University. “God is interested in the freedom of the whole human race and in the creation of a society where all men can live together as brothers.”
Less than a year before he was assassinated, Dr. King spoke in Charleston about the unfinished nature of his work.
“We made some progress here and there, and it hasn’t been enough. It hasn’t been fast enough. We still have a long, long way to go,” he said. “The plant of freedom has brought only a bud, not a flower.”
And even when flowers bloom, the garden still needs tending. We should all commit to doing that, especially on this day.